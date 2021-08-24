



Game news Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 now harnesses the power of the PS5

On June 4, CI Games surprised everyone a bit by offering Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2, which brought the series a big qualitative step forward. Available on PC, PS4, Xbox Series and Xbox One, the title was waiting to get its PS5 version.

This was scheduled for today and the rendezvous was not missed as players can now get the PS5 version of Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts 2, which adds the 4K support via the addition of a 4K 30 fps Visual mode), that of adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, improved textures and much shorter load times. In addition, players who will acquire this Elite version will receive a Crossbow Carnage weapon pack Featuring a Crossbow, 550 TRV Sniper Rifle, Mad Sheriff 9 Revolver, Car K8 Assault Rifle, and Zebra Skin. If you already have the PS4 version of the game, the upgrade is available for free via the PS Store but be careful, Just For Games has confirmed to us that the weapon pack is for buyers only of this new version. However, whether you are purchasing the game for the first time or just upgrading it, you will be able to access the Butcher’s Banquet extension, available free of charge to all.

To read also Buy Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 on Amazon

This page contains affiliate links to some products that JV has selected for you. Each purchase you make by clicking on one of these links will not cost you more, but the e-merchant will pay us a commission.

Find out more.

Through MalloDelic, Journalist jeuxvideo.com