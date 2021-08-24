Social Democrats at the top of a poll one month before the election

The social-democratic party SPD is for the first time given the lead in front of the conservatives of Angela Merkel and the ecologists, one month before the elections, in a poll published on Tuesday.

Read alsoGermany: Merkel flies to the rescue of her conservative runner-up Armin Laschet, in difficulty

The SPD is credited with 23% of voting intentions, up two points compared to a previous study, and thus comes first, a first since October 2006, according to a Forsa poll for the RTL and NTV channels.





The CDU-CSU and the Greens lose one point

The conservative CDU-CSU union loses one point, at 22%, its lowest score recorded by this institute since 1984. The Greens also lose one point and reach 18%, ahead of the Liberals of the FDP (12%), the far right AfD (10%) and the far left Die Linke (6%).

Read alsoGermany: the SPD wracked by a decade of co-management

The SPD, a member of the current coalition led by Angela Merkel and led by Vice-Chancellor and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, could thus build several coalitions, with the Greens and Die Linke, with environmentalists and liberals or with conservatives. and liberals.

Long confined to a third place, the Social Democrats benefit from the hitherto faultless course of Scholz, not very charismatic but experienced, when the conservatives and ecologists are weighed down by the errors of their respective candidates, Armin Laschet and Annalena Baerbock.