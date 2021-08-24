[Société] Vaccination: 173 adverse events reported in Reunion

It is with a lot of press releases and other elements of communication that the Regional Health Agency intends to dismantle the untruths that circulate massively about vaccination. But also by being transparent. This Tuesday, the ARS of Reunion therefore indicates that since the start of the vaccination campaign on our island, 173 adverse events have been reported.

If an increase in vaccine coverage has been recorded in recent weeks, Reunion is still far from the 80% of vaccinated who would achieve collective immunity. According to the latest figures, 36.9% of the total population have a complete vaccination schedule.

The mistrust of the virus is still there. The vaccination campaign in schools should begin shortly, in a climate of tension around the vaccine. Yesterday again, parents demonstrated in front of three high schools on the island to express their disagreement over the opening of vaccination in schools.

And last weekend, thousands of demonstrators marched in the streets to say no to the health pass, compulsory vaccination and vaccination of children. They were certainly less numerous than the previous weekends but the tension on the subject is still very significant.

It is in this context that the Regional Health Agency has put itself in working order and dismantles one by one the arguments of anti-vax to encourage the people of Reunion to be vaccinated reminding ” vaccination is the only means recognized as sufficiently effective to prevent severe forms of the disease and limit the number of resulting deaths “.

Transparency exercise also for the administration which implements the national policies of the Ministry of Health and which specifies the limits of vaccination “ the anti-Covid vaccine, like any other vaccine, can cause more or less frequent and serious side effects “. Since the start of the vaccination campaign in France, 37,000 adverse events have been reported for 45 million injections performed for the Pfizer vaccine, ie 6 events for 10,000 injections. “ 72% of them are considered non-serious »Specifies the ARS.

Regarding our department, according to the Regional Health Agency of Reunion, 173 adverse events were reported by health professionals or individuals, ” for 411,000 injections performed on July 1, i.e. 4 events for 10,000 injections “Estimates the ARS while specifying” in 75% of cases, these events were considered by the reporters themselves as minor or not serious “.

The Regional Health Agency adds ” no death has so far been recognized by the National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products as attributable to vaccination “.