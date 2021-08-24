Solar System’s fastest known orbiting asteroid discovered

One of Kepler’s laws indicates that a celestial body orbiting the Sun on an ellipse moves faster closer to the Sun. We have just discovered 2021 PH27, an asteroid which is sometimes closer than Mercury to the Sun and which is at that time the fastest known.

[EN VIDÉO] Interview: Earth threatened by asteroids? In recent years, scientists have been studying the possible threat of NEOs for our planet. Like the dinosaur extinction scenario, are these asteroids a threat to life on Earth? Futura-Sciences interviewed Jean-Pierre Luminet, renowned astrophysicist, to find out more.

At the start of his famous course general relativity, the Nobel Prize for physical Steven weinberg, recently deceased, explained that for a few decades, astronomers had multiplied the hypotheses to account for a mysterious anomaly concerning Mercury: the abnormal advance of its perihelion. We know since Kepler that the planets move in elliptical orbits and Newton proved that this was a consequence of his laws of mechanics and gravitation. But the later work of mathematicians such as Lagrange, Laplace and Gauss also showed that when we have more than two bodies, the gravitational disturbances that each exerts on the others lead to modifications of the bodies. movements of these bodies which are no longer simple ellipses and whose parameters determining the shape and the position in space of these ellipses in particular around the Sun vary over time.

We can thus calculate that the point of a orbit elliptical of a planet closest to the Sun, its perihelion, can turn slowly over time around it. This is the case of Mercury, so that with each looped orbit, its perihelion moves. But any calculation made with the main celestial bodies known of his time, the French astronomer Urban Le Verrier, which had already been illustrated by the discovery by the calculation of Neptune in 1846 from anomalies of the movement ofUranus, came to the conclusion in 1859 that one could not account for the totality of the movement of the perihelion of Mercury without introducing the gravitation of a new planet orbiting the Sun which he named Vulcan.

Unknown bodies or unknown physique?

Believed to be small and close, too close, to the Sun to have been detected earlier, Vulcan was chased away by the astronomers and some believed they had observed it somewhere inside the orbit of Mercury but to no avail. However, as Weinberg explains, this lack of detection could be explained either by the presence of smaller celestial bodies even more difficult to detect, such as asteroids, or by a modification of Newton’s law to 1 / r2 of gravitation by postulating, as did the American polymath astronomer and mathematician of Canadian origin Simon newcomb, a law with an exponent very slightly different from 2, or even assuming that the Sun was not perfectly spherical. We can indeed show by basing ourselves on the famous theory of the gravitational potential of an object of any shape and density that it suffices to modify this shape a little to have corrective terms to the law in 1 / r2 without changing Newton’s theory and accounting for the movement of Mercury.





All these ideas are not without problems and we now consider in particular that there is not enough matter between the Sun and Mercury, even in the form of diffuse dust responsible for the zodiacal light, to account for the movement of Mercury. It is finally Einstein’s general theory of relativity which can account for it perfectly, but it will be necessary to wait several decades after the constitution of his theory in 1915 to be sure of it.

Still, we are still wondering today about the existence of a hypothetical small population of asteroids whose orbits are still internal to that of Mercury and which we have called vulcanoids. On the other hand, we know that there is a population of small celestial bodies in orbits contained within the Earth’s orbit and that we have called apohelic asteroids or even Atiras asteroids with reference to (163693) Atira, the first of its kind discovered in 2003 and which door the name of a goddess of the Pawnee tribe.

2021 PH27, an extinct comet?

A new asteroid Atira has just been discovered and has been given a temporary name 2021 PH27. The first estimates of its orbital parameters and its characteristics make it break two records because it is both the closest asteroid to the Sun known to date when it passes its perihelion and the fastest. It appears to be about a kilometer in diameter and can come as close as 20 million kilometers to the Sun. In fact, its surface temperature can reach 500 ° C, which is enough to melt the lead. For the record, the perihelion of Mercury is about 46 million kilometers from the Sun. The orbital period from 2021 PH27 is 113 days.

2021 PH27 appears to be in an unstable orbit and will likely end up either colliding with Mercury, Venus or the Sun in a few million years, or by being ejected from the inner Solar System by the gravitational influence of the inner planets.

This fate may not be different from his past. Indeed, 2021 PH27 is in a rather eccentric orbit which makes it cross the orbits of Mercury and Venus. It is not an NEO but like all Atira, it is indeed a near-Earth object (NEO) and it is possible that it was originally part of the Main Asteroid Belt before, again, gravitational disturbances such as those caused by Jupiter and Saturn sent it into its current orbit.

However, its orbit is inclined approximately 32 ° with respect to the orbital plane of theecliptic, which suggests that it could also be an ancient cometary nucleus having lost all of its ice, a comet extinct therefore. What is certain is that its proximity to the Sun must subject it to even greater relativistic effects than in the case of Mercury, with therefore a precession greater relativistic perihelion.

Like all asteroids discovered in orbits internal to that of the Earth, it is at dusk, just after sunset, or before sunrise, that it is easiest to detect them. In this case, the discovery was in fact a by-product of the research program concerning thedark energy conducted with the telescope equipped with the DECam (for Dark Energy Camera), one of the most powerful wide-field CCD imagers in the world: the Dark Energy Survey (FROM).

Although originally focused on the study of galaxies and galaxy clusters, DES also makes it possible to study small celestial bodies in the Solar System. We can cite as one of his discoveries the asteroid (2015) HM10 or the giant comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein.