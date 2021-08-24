Some vaccination centers are only accessible to people with a health pass

The application of the directives relating to the health pass causes ubiquitous situations in certain vaccination centers, located in shopping centers.

An incongruity that borders on the absurd. In the procession of measures that have accompanied the deployment of the health pass in France for several weeks, some are causing regrettable consequences, to say the least.

“The whole point, for our customers, was to be able to get vaccinated without an appointment”

Thus, since the beginning of August, several shopping centers of more than 20,000 m² have had, in accordance with government recommendations, to introduce this famous sanitary pass. The problem, as Le Figaro pointed out, is that some of these shopping centers host … vaccination centers.

“The whole point for our customers was to be able to get vaccinated without an appointment, while going shopping,” says Anne-Sophie Sancerre, director of operations in Southern Europe for commercial real estate giant Unibail. -Rodamco-Westfield, quoted by Le Figaro. It was a big asset to reach a less connected and more popular population. ” Beyond the drop in attendance caused by the implementation of the health pass, these vaccination sites are now considerably less accessible to those who wish to take advantage of them.





Get tested so you can get vaccinated

The solution for the latter thus seems to be … to get tested so that they can get vaccinated. “When the people who want to be vaccinated have not done a test, we still let them in if the vaccination center is located next to the entrance, or we have them accompanied by a security guard, but this does not will be more possible when attendance increases again, at the start of the school year, “warns Anne-Sophie Sancerre.

The application of the health pass in the shopping centers concerned has in any case already had an impact on the number of people vaccinated in these places. Le Figaro thus evokes the example of the Rosny 2 shopping center, where “the daily rate fell from 930 people vaccinated per day to 500”.

