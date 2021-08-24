Sport touring Triumph Tiger Sport 660

The Trident in sport touring fashion

A new mid-displacement variant in preparation

The renewal of the range of motorcycles continues at Triumph. Just a week after the announcement of its Speed ​​Triple 1200 RR, the Hinckley manufacturer lifts the veil on another future novelty with the Tiger Sport 660. The British brand has indeed just unveiled several photos of the Tiger Sport prototype and announced at the same time that the tests had just been finalized.

After the Trident 660 presented at the beginning of the year, Triumph is therefore relying on platform logic to decline its roadster in a sport touring version which will remain oriented towards the medium displacement.

The manufacturer has finalized the tests of the prototype

If the 660cc three-cylinder engine is taken directly from the roadster, the Tiger Sport promises to be more than just a faired Trident with a high screen. While the brand has not yet unveiled the characteristics of its model, the photos do indeed show some major differences.





Triumph declines here its 3 cylinders of 660 cm3 in the sport touring segment

While the rims, brakes and frame are identical, the swingarm has a new look. The Showa suspensions could also have revised settings. The ergonomics are also modified for a more upright position with slightly advanced footrests and especially a more hollow saddle. The Tiger Sport is also designed to receive a pair of hard side cases.

The Tiger Sport 660 is designed to receive suitcases

There is no doubt that the Englishwoman will come to hunt on the lands of the Yamaha Tracer 7, as the Trident does with the MT-07. See you in a few weeks to learn all about the characteristics and price of the new Triumph Tiger Sport 660.

Triumph Tiger Sport 660

