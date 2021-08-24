Stade Rennais – Mercato: Camavinga has made his choice between PSG and Manchester United!

Zapping Goal! Football club Mbappé – Haaland: the duel in figures

According to the indiscretions of the Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romano, Eduardo Camavinga, who has only one year of contract left, would have a good chance of leaving Stade Rennais before the end of the summer transfer window.

For several months, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United have been on the lookout to welcome the young French midfielder. But at the club of the capital that Eduardo Camavinga would like to continue his career. Indeed, according to the information of the German channel SPORT1, the agents of the 18-year-old player would work behind the scenes for an arrival at PSG. Both sides are said to be involved and optimistic.

Update #Camavinga: Yes, his agency is working on his move to @PSG_inside in the background. But I can’t make a prediction yet on whether the deal will happen or not. But the parties involved are optimistic. @ SPORT1 #PSG 🇫🇷

– Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 24, 2021