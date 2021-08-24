More

    Stade Rennais – Mercato: Camavinga has made his choice between PSG and Manchester United!

    Sports


    Zapping Goal! Football club Mbappé – Haaland: the duel in figures

    According to the indiscretions of the Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romano, Eduardo Camavinga, who has only one year of contract left, would have a good chance of leaving Stade Rennais before the end of the summer transfer window.

    For several months, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United have been on the lookout to welcome the young French midfielder. But at the club of the capital that Eduardo Camavinga would like to continue his career. Indeed, according to the information of the German channel SPORT1, the agents of the 18-year-old player would work behind the scenes for an arrival at PSG. Both sides are said to be involved and optimistic.

    to summarize

    According to information from the German channel SPORT1, Eduardo Camavinga’s agents are working behind the scenes for an arrival of their player at Paris Saint-Germain. Both sides are said to be involved and optimistic.

    Fabien Chorlet


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleSport touring Triumph Tiger Sport 660
    Next articlegamescom 2021: Microsoft Flight Simulator gets its first major expansion

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC