    Game news Stardew Valley: Special event makes title competitive

    Created by Eric Barone at great sacrifice, Stardew Valley has been a huge success and still continues to sell on the many media where it is available. This weekend, the creator announced the launch of a competition for the title, with a nice sum of money up for grabs.

    The developer, also known as ConcernedApe, announced via his Twitter account the launch of the Stardew Valley Cup, which will invite four teams to compete for a sum at least $ 40,000. To set up this competition, Eric Barone teamed up with Unsurpassable Z, a content creator who has done a lot of video on Stardew Valley. The latter details the rules of the competition on his channel, which allows us to learn that the competitors will have to accomplish a hundred challenges to collect as many points as possible, distributed according to the difficulty of the task performed.

    The objectives are varied and range from the fact from waiting for level 100 of the cave to the full restoration of the community center. Faced with the scale of the task, organizers have given the four teams two weeks to prepare for the challenges, knowing that five more as yet unknown challenges will be unveiled and added along the way. The main event related to this competition will take place September 4th.


    In collaboration with UnsurpassableZ, I am pleased to announce the 1st official Stardew Valley Cup! It’s a competition of skills, knowledge and teamwork, with a prize pool of over $ 40,000. Meet some of Stardew’s most dedicated players in their element! The main event is scheduled for September 4 at 6 p.m.

    Via: IGN

