Stocks to watch tomorrow on the Paris Stock Exchange Wednesday, August 25, 2021

(AOF) – Volt Drone

Drone Volt obtained a third State Guaranteed Loan (PGE) from its main banking partner. This is a third EMP, for an amount of 500,000 euros, after those of the same amounts obtained in April and December 2020, underlines the expert in on-board artificial intelligence and manufacturer of professional civilian drones. During the first half of 2021, Drone Volt reduced its total debt by more than 5 million euros, including a financial debt that most often supported interest rates above 10%.

Eiffage

The construction and concessions group will publish its results for the first half of the year.

High Co

The data marketing and communication expert will publish (after market close) its results for the first half of the year.

Mauna Kea Technologies





Mauna Kea Technologies, inventor of Cellvizio, the multidisciplinary mini-probe and needle confocal laser endomicroscopy platform, has received a new 510 (k) clearance from the FDA to market its next-generation Cellvizio platform and all mini confocal probes, combined with a fluorescent marker, fluorescein, for an additional indication allowing visualization of blood flow. This is the 19th 510 (k) clearance received from the FDA for the Cellvizio platform.

Vinci

Vinci announced that the traffic of the interurban networks of Vincci Autoroutes, all vehicles combined, now reached a level higher than that of 2019. In July 2021, it increased by 6.3% compared to July 2019. In July 2021, the Passenger traffic on the Vinci Airports network was down 63.3% compared to July 2019, reflecting an improvement in the trend compared to previous months. In particular, the inflection is positive in Portugal, France, Serbia and in the American platforms.