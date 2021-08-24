Supercell unveils cooperative game Everdale

The title is already available in beta for some, although the French will still have to wait.

Supercell, the Finnish studio behind successful games Clash of Clans, Clash Royale or Brawl Stars, drop the guns and unveil his brand new game: Everdale. Far from conflicts, it is a game that aims to be a relaxing experience and which focuses above all on cooperation between players in order to build a common project.

On the gameplay side, Everdale is played like a classic management and simulation game. You have to take care of various activities to make your village grow and transform it in your image. In a way, the gameplay is similar to what is already present in Clash of clansexcept that you don’t create an army and you don’t go into battle. Regarding the game’s storytelling, Supercell explains:





“Your village is part of a larger valley, where you and nine other players work together to build a great and wonderful utopia! In the Valley, you will meet eclectic characters, make handicrafts and trade with merchants from faraway lands. In addition, you will be able to embark on local adventures and develop your villagers in the prestigious guilds of the Valley ”.

Supercell has its work cut out for it. A few weeks ago, the Finnish studio announced the arrival of three new games from the franchise Clash. These are currently still under development and are unlikely to land on our mobiles by at least 2022. In the meantime, players will still have the opportunity to discover Everdale since it is already available in some countries in beta and should arrive in France later in the year.