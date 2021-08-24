Taliban treatment of women will be ‘red line’, UN warns

The treatment of women by the Taliban will be a “Red line”, Warned Tuesday, August 24 the High Commissioner of the United Nations for Human Rights, during a special meeting of the Human Rights Council on Afghanistan.

“A fundamental red line will be how the Taliban treat women and girls and respect their rights to liberty, freedom of movement, education, self-expression and employment, in accordance with international standards. in human rights», Declared Michelle Bachelet, at the opening of the debates. “In particular, ensuring access to quality secondary education for girls will be a key indicator of commitmentOf the Taliban in favor of human rights, she added.

A joint declaration adopted by 60 countries

The HRC organizes three ordinary sessions per year, but if a third of the Member States so request, it can decide at any time to hold an extraordinary session. The special session on Afghanistan is being held at the request of Pakistan, as coordinator of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on human rights and humanitarian issues, and of Afghanistan, represented by Nasir Ahmad Andisha , the diplomat that the former government had appointed, with the support of nearly a hundred countries, including France and the United States.





Nasir Ahmad Andisha called on the CHR to send “a strong message to all parties, including the Taliban, to make them understand that human rights abuses will have consequences“. During the debates, some sixty countries presented a joint declaration – read by the Spanish representative to the United Nations, Aurora Diaz-Rato, asking in particular “immediate end to targeted killings of women’s rights defenders“.

The United Nations attentive to “Human rights violations”

Since taking power on August 15, the Taliban have been trying to convince the population that they have changed and that their regime will be less brutal than the previous one, between 1996 and 2001. In particular, they have affirmed that they will respect the rights of women, that they would be allowed to receive education and work, and that the media would be independent and free.

But that does not stop the flow of those who do not believe in their promises and want at all costs to leave. In Kabul, thousands of people gather around the airport, hoping to be able to leave their country on board planes chartered by the West.

Michelle Bachelet said she received “credible reports of serious violations of international humanitarian law and human rights abuses in many areas under the effective control of the Taliban (…) human rights violations undermine the legitimacy of their perpetrators – both vis-à-vis – vis-à-vis the population, but also regional and international institutions and other States“.