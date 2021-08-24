Tallest man in America dies at 38 after ill fate

The tallest man in the United States died on August 20 in Minnesota. He was 38 years old.

His name was Igor Vovkovinskiy and measured 2.35 meters. “Igor is dead August 20 at 10:17 p.m. at the hospital due to heart disease. His older brother Oleh stayed by his side until the end. His last meal was: a piece of cake from Kiev and some Fanta “, wrote her mother Svetlana Vovkovinska on her Facebook account.

He died at the Mayo Clinic at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, the Associated Press reported. He had been followed in this clinic for 32 years for a tumor that supported on his pituitary gland. This caused abnormal growth hormone secretion. This is the reason why he became tallest man in the United States.

Interviewed by the Minneapolis Star Tribune, his older brother said Igor Vovkovinskiy was a real celebrity in his homeland, Ukraine. With his gigantic size, he couldn’t go unnoticed. But for “he would have preferred to live a lively normal though than to be known for this reason”, confided his brother.

Igor Vovkovinskiy did several television appearances throughout his life. In The Dr. Oz Show in particular, the American program dedicated to health broadcast on Fox News. Barack Obama himself arrested him in 2009 during a campaign rally. The former president had noticed him near the stage wearing a T-shirt that could read “World’s Biggest Obama Supporter”. In 2013, he also brought the Ukrainian contestant on stage to perform at the Eurovision Song Contest.

It was at the age of 27 that Igor Vovkovinskiy was crowned “tallest man in America still alive” by the Guinness Book of Records. A few years later, in 2012, he launched an appeal for donations to fund special shoes to avoid disabling pain which cost nearly 14,000 euros. At the time, he revealed that it had been years since he had run out of shoes that matched his size. The Reebok brand had provided him with tailor-made shoes free of charge.

