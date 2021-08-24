Taxes: do you own a house, apartment, garage? Here is a new online service

News See my news

In an era of rampant dematerialization, taxes offer many services that make it possible to simplify the lives of taxpayers who are adept at online procedures. Latest, the “Manage my real estate” service.

Accessible since early August 2021 but formalized on August 23 by the General Directorate of Public Finances (DGFIP), this new online service provides at a glance an overview of all the characteristics of its property and, ultimately, to manage its declarations in connection with its home.

What is “Manage my real estate” used for?

With an explicit name, this service allows any user owner to manage his real estate, “whether he is an individual, a professional or a local authority”, indicates the General Directorate of Public Finances (DGFIP) in a press release.

From its secure space on the tax website, it is therefore now possible to have a “vision of all your built assets located in France as well as their characteristics, such as the address and description of the premises, the nature of the premises, the co-ownership lots… ”.

This service concerns 34 million user-owners of premises or “holders of a real right (usufructuary or bare owner, joint owner, etc.)”, whether for:

a house

a flat

a garage

a commercial lease

swimming pool

Manage all your land declarations

In addition to the overview of the characteristics of your home or property as recorded by taxes, this new service should eventually allow all the online declarations to be made when you are an owner.





Ultimately, this service will make it possible to respond online to declaratory obligations relating to premises, to dematerialize land declarations, to liquidate town planning taxes, to declare the occupant of residential premises or to collect from owners, in within the framework of the revision of rental values, the rents of rental premises. General Directorate of Public Finance

How do I access it?

To access all of your real estate assets on the tax website, you must connect to your “Individual” or “Professional” area, using your identifiers on impots.gouv.fr.

There, a new tab “Manage my real estate” is accessible. It allows “to display six properties per page indicating for each its type (garage, box, cellar, commercial premises, house…), its surface area and its address. The “Consult” button allows you to obtain more information (tax number of the premises, co-ownership lot, rights to the property, etc.) “, details the service-public.fr site.

The entire list of its assets can also be downloaded in spreadsheet format.

This new tab (on the left) is available on the personal space of taxpayers who own real estate. (© capture impot.gouv.fr)

A deployment in several stages

The deployment of this new service is planned in several stages and must “gradually be enriched with functionalities to enable you to carry out all the procedures which concern your property”:

August 2021: opening of the service so that each owner can see their goods and their characteristics online.

opening of the service so that each owner can see their goods and their characteristics online. October 2022: opening of the online land declaration service, including the settlement of town planning taxes.

opening of the online land declaration service, including the settlement of town planning taxes. January 2023: opening of the online declaration service for the occupancy situation and rents (in the event of rental).

