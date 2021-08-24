Ten years ago, Steve Jobs left the Apple controllers to Tim Cook

Ten years already. Ten years ago, Steve Jobs resigned from his post as CEO of Apple. A Steve Jobs already particularly weakened by the disease left the reins of the company which he had co-founded thirty-five years earlier, to its chief operating officer, Tim Cook.

Taking over from Steve Jobs was undoubtedly a hardship for Tim Cook. First of all, a professional test, because he had to prove his skills by taking over from a fundamentally irreplaceable man. It was also a personal test, because he and Steve Jobs formed a balanced pair, imbued with respect and trust.

Where are you from, Tim Cook?

We already had the opportunity a few years ago to tell about the beginnings of Tim Cook at Apple, in 1998. After not very funny studies, he had joined not very funny companies, like IBM and Compaq. And that’s where recruiters from a company on the brink of bankruptcy had come to seek him out to make him the director of operations for the brand, which was about to launch the revolutionary iMac and wanted to set up a supply chain. irreproachable.