Tesla could offer its Autopilot to other manufacturers

On the occasion of AI Day, Tesla provided an update on its Autopilot system. And Elon Musk did not hide his ambitions.

A few days ago, Tesla presented its AI Day, an event dedicated to artificial intelligence. The American brand notably took stock of its autonomous driving system. The technological spearhead of the brand, the Autopilot could be opened to other manufacturers like superchargers.





Asked by Autocar after the presentation on a possible Open Source status of the technology, Elon Musk did not really hide his ambitions: “It’s fundamentally extremely expensive to build the system, so somehow it has to be paid for. Unless people want to work for free. But I have to say if other car manufacturers want to allow it and use it in their cars, that would be cool. It’s not meant to be limited to Tesla cars ”.

The first autonomous driving system for everyone?

Tesla therefore unofficially offers other manufacturers to adopt the Full Self Driving system in their cars. This would allow the latter not to invest considerable sums in the development of a complex technology, while amortizing those of Tesla. This could, conditional on rigor, make it possible to lower the selling price of the FSD.

In addition, competitors could take advantage of Tesla’s lead in this area, which announces a fully autonomous system with a level of safety higher than that of a human in the order of 200% to 300%.