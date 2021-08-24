TF1 formalizes in a press release the 12 personalities who will be candidates in “Dance with the star” from Friday, September 17 at 9:05 pm – Video

The American pin-up Dita Von Teese, the young singer Wejdene, Bilal Hassani or the youtubeur Michou will be among the candidates for the new edition of “Dance with the stars” broadcast from September 17 on TF1, according to a press release published by the group.

After two years of absence due to a health crisis, the show, which celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2019, will return for its 11th edition. Its concept? Associate dance specialists with personalities totally foreign to this discipline to help them progress and compete under the eyes of judges and viewers.





On the casting side, TF1 announces twelve celebrities including: Dita Von Teese, icon of burlesque stripping; singer Bilal Hassani; the young youtubeur Michou; the singers Lola Dubini, Lââm and Wejdene; humorist Gérémy Crédeville; singer Tayc; the actresses Lucie Lucas (“Clem”) and Aurélie Pons (“Here everything begins”); singer and actor Jean-Baptiste Maunier and Moussa Niang, multi-participant from Koh Lanta.

They will be decided by a jury made up of dancers Chris Marques and Denitsa Ikonomova, couturier Jean-Paul Gaultier and principal dancer at the Paris Opera, François Alu.

The “mechanics of the show” – co-hosted by Camille Combal then by Karine Ferri in the second part of the evening – “will considerably evolve” in order to “make the competition even more exciting and interactive”, promises TF1 in a press release .