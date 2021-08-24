The 10th stage of the Vuelta for Storer, Roglic leaves the red jersey to Eiking

Despite his fall, Roglic made up time for Bernal and Yates

Floris de Tier (Alpecin-Fenix), Alex Aranburu (Astana), Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) and Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) tried to anticipate by breaking away before Puerto de Almachar, justice of the peace of this stage. Without success since they were taken up again in the ascent. Storer, on the other hand, managed to do well, tipping over at the top in the lead, with 15 kilometers still to go to reach the finish. The future Groupama-FDJ rider will not be seen again.