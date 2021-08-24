The 10th stage of the Vuelta for Storer, Roglic leaves the red jersey to Eiking

Rincón de la Victoria is particularly aptly named for Michael Storer. The Australian won the 10th stage of the Tour of Spain on Tuesday in the Andalusian city, four days after winning at Balcón de Alicante. The DSM team rider left behind his breakaway companions in the Puerto de Almachar (10.9 km at 4.9%) and managed to keep them at bay until the end.
Fifth on the finish line, the Norwegian Odd Christian Eiking (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) takes on the red jersey, of which the Slovenian Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) has voluntarily relieved himself. Frenchman Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) also took advantage of the peloton’s exit voucher to make a close. He is now in second place in the general classification.
The day after the first day of rest, many backpackers had checked this step. A frantic start and 80 kilometers after the start, a breakaway was finally able to emerge. Within this group of around thirty units: Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo), Mauri Vansevenant (Deceuninck-Quick Step) and three runners from AG2R-Citroën, Geoffrey Bouchard, Lilian Calmejane and Clement Champoussin. Behind, the Jumbo-Visma formation did not try to force, suggesting a change of leader in the general.
Despite his fall, Roglic made up time for Bernal and Yates
Floris de Tier (Alpecin-Fenix), Alex Aranburu (Astana), Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) and Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) tried to anticipate by breaking away before Puerto de Almachar, justice of the peace of this stage. Without success since they were taken up again in the ascent. Storer, on the other hand, managed to do well, tipping over at the top in the lead, with 15 kilometers still to go to reach the finish. The future Groupama-FDJ rider will not be seen again.
Vansevenant settled the quartet of pursuers, ahead of Champoussin. Bouchard (8th), Calmejane (9th) and Elissonde (10th) also finished in the top 10. Martin, who failed to get rid of Eiking in the Puerto de Almachar, is second overall with 58 seconds behind the new leader. The Norwegian allows Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert to regain the red jersey, already worn for two days by his teammate Rein Taaramäe, winner of the third stage at Picon Blanco.
Roglic took advantage of Puerto de Almachar to attack, an initiative that allowed him to put his opponents under pressure. A fall in a descent nevertheless made him lose the lead he had built up over Jack Haig (Bahrain-Victorious), Miguel Angel Lopez and Enric Mas (Astana). Arrived almost 12 minutes after the winner, the Slovenian nevertheless gained time over Egan Bernal and Adam Yates (INEOS Grenadiers).