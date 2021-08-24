the 360 ​​hp hybrid version is ready

With the DS 9, you have to know how to wait! The model took almost a year and a half to reach DS dealerships. And some versions still require patience. This is particularly the case with the most powerful, the E-Tense 4×4 360.

His arrival is becoming clearer, DS having just communicated on this variant. It is first equipped with a four-cylinder petrol engine of 200 hp. Then there are two electric units: one of 110 hp, integrated into the gearbox, at the front therefore, and one of 113 hp, mounted on the rear axle. This arrangement makes it possible to have four driving wheels. The maximum cumulative power is 360 hp.

The maximum speed is 250 km / h (140 km / h in electric mode). This variant receives specific front and rear axles. Braking has also been revised upwards with 380mm front discs. But energy recovery is privileged. Mechanical effort is only used when needed.





This DS 9 plug-in hybrid is equipped with an 11.9 kWh lithium-ion battery. According to the WLTP cycle, it can travel 47 km entirely electric in the mixed cycle (52 km in the urban cycle). The car is homologated with CO2 emissions of 47 g / km. Values ​​put forward by the brand to attract professional customers: this DS 9 is in particular exempt from TVS. It will also avoid the weight penalty in 2022.

The car is produced in China … but not totally. For this version with a second electric motor to be installed at the rear, a passage through the Poissy site is necessary. There will therefore be a little made in France on the E-Tense 4×4 360 hp.

Bad surprise, since the opening of orders at the end of 2020, prices have increased. The price with the Performance Line + has gone from € 65,500 to € 66,500. For the Rivoli +, it is now € 69,400 instead of € 68,400.