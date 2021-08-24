The actress Catherine Deneuve, “crazy about shoes”, sells her collection at auction for the benefit of Restos du Cœur

Catherine Deneuve has always loved fashion. In 2018, the actress auctioned off her clothing branded Yves Saint Laurent, the couturier of whom she was a close friend and one of the muses. This time, it is readys of 125 pairs of pumps, sandals, thigh-high boots and designer boots from the biggest houses pcoming from her personal wardrobe that Artcurial’s fashion & luxury accessories department is offering, from September 7 to 14, during an online sale for the benefit of the association Les Restos du Coeur.

“Les Restos du Coeur warmly thank Catherine Deneuve for supporting our association and its social missions, which are always more numerous and essential in this difficult period for so many people”, said Patrice Douret, President of the Les Restaurants du Coeur – Les Relais du Coeur association. “This unprecedented auction, thanks to the donation by Catherine Deneuve of part of her collection of shoes, worn in the great moments of her film life, will allow everyone to participate in this gesture of solidarity. Thank you for your commitment “.

For Clara Vivien, fashion & luxury accessories specialist at Artcurial, “This selection is in its image, of an unequaled elegance. Our customers will be able by buying a little dream, to help those who need it most”.





Online sale from September 7 to 14 of shoes by actress Catherine Deneuve: black leather pumps with Louboutin wings (Artcurial)

Auctions dedicated to fashion designers (Chantal Thomass, Saint Laurent, Jean Paul Gaultier …), the world of luxury and jewelry are multiplying. If the phenomenon is not new, this type of sale is now proving for buyers – like art – an investment for the future. “On this type of sale, buyers are varied. There will be everyone, fans of Catherine Deneuve, museum institutions but also shoe houses who wish to enrich their archive”, underlines Clara Vivien.

But for this specialist, “It is difficult to anticipate. It will be a surprise depending on the people present at the sale and their research. There is the speculative aspect that we see for example for rare handbags but also the origin of the wardrobe which may be attached to a personality, and of course the condition of the models. This sale includes new shoes but also worn models, but today this is not a problem, mentalities are changing and people are starting to know about the second hand. If there had been shoes worn on movie sets during a film, the craze would be stronger “.





Online sale from September 7 to 14 of shoes by actress Catherine Deneuve (Artcurial)

But the mere fact of having worn these models on the occasion of red carpets or in the front row of parades, makes the sale interesting. Catherine Deneuve is one of the greatest French actresses. A world star, she is the muse of directors as much as of creators.

Since her debut in the cinema, she has dazzled with her talent and her style as timeless as it is elegant, so much so that some of her outfits have become fashion references of the seventh art. So wise in THEUmbrellas of Cherbourg, she made an impression in 1967 with the film Beautiful day by Luis Buñuel, dressed by Yves Saint Laurent and shod by Roger Vivier.





“I’m crazy about shoes! I admire people who know how to bring objects to life. I like flat shoes, Chanel ballerinas in beige or in bright colors and heels …”, affirmedit Catherine Deneuve at Madame Figaro in 1989. This sale should delight fans: a large number of shoes are branded Louboutin, Yves Saint-Laurent, Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga, Manolo Blahnik, Prada or Roger Vivier. Estimated between 30 and 150 €, they range from size 37 to 39.5. Variations in size which are easily explained: “it varies from one shoemaker to another, but also from one country to another, foreign brands do not cut the same way”, Clara Vivien further specifies.

In satin, patent leather or suede, with open or pointed toes, with small or high heels, sober in black or extroverted in fuchsia, there is something for everyone. “We notice that Catherine Deneuve is fond of shoes with heels, especially pumps, because the sale offers few flat models. There is a diversity in colors and materials with however many classic models with a certain elegance specific to the actress”, further emphasizes the specialist.





Online sale from September 7 to 14 of shoes by actress Catherine Deneuve (Artcurial)

Among the twenty-five lots signed Yves Saint-Laurent, we will note a pair of Opyum pumps in black patent leather whose structured heels take up the famous interlaced initials of the house (estimate: 100/120 €) or even Tribute sandals at platforms (estimated at 80/120 €), a great classic from Saint-Laurent. We will also discover twenty Prada pairs like red suede sandals worn by the actress during the Cannes Film Festival in 2013 for the screening of the film. The Bastards (estimated 70/90 €).





Online sale from September 7 to 14 of shoes by actress Catherine Deneuve: black patent leather pump with structured heels Yves Saint Laurent (Artcurial)

The sale will close with a black leather Jil Sander tote (estimate € 150/250), a Saint-Laurent purse and a Roger Vivier cigarette case.

Public exhibition from September 7 to 13. 7, Rond-Point des Champs-Elysées. 75008 Paris. Auction from September 7 to 14. Artcurial online sale.