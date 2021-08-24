The American company Delta Air Lines places a large order for 30 Airbus

If we rely on the list prices that were current before the health crisis, the new contract for 30 A321neo and formalized this Tuesday by Airbus weighs more than $ 3 billion. It was initialed by the American company

Delta Air Lines, which already has an order in progress for 125 single lanes of the same model from the European aircraft manufacturer.

“The addition of these aircraft reinforces Delta’s commitment to replace older fleets with more durable, more efficient jets, and to deliver the best customer experience in the industry,” Mahendra Nair, vice-president, said in a statement. president of the company.

Assembled mainly in the United States

“While the industry seems to be emerging from the pandemic, Delta is showing responsible leadership and is now expressing a strong vote of confidence in the A321neo”, welcomes Christian Scherer, commercial director and international director of Airbus.





The American-powered Delta planes will be largely assembled in Mobile, Alabama, where Airbus has a manufacturing site.

At the end of July, before this announcement, the aircraft manufacturer had placed 167 orders since the beginning of the year, but also recorded 134 cancellations.