The ceiling for meal vouchers will remain at 38 euros for six additional months in restaurants

The increase in the daily ceiling for meal vouchers used in restaurants, from 19 euros to 38 euros to support the sector’s activity in the midst of a health crisis, is extended by six months until February 28, 2022.

It will be possible to use meal vouchers on weekends and holidays, the ministry said in a statement. According to information from issuers, the stock of meal vouchers held by beneficiaries is “Several hundred million euros higher than normal”, specifies the text.





When the increase in the ceiling was announced in June 2020, the office of the Minister of the Economy, Bruno Le Maire, declared that “The counter-value of meal vouchers hoarded during confinement amounts to nearly 1.5 billion euros, which will therefore be able to be desaved more easily and quickly”. One in four employees in France benefits from meal vouchers.

The measure announced by the Ministry of the Economy and Finance on Tuesday, August 24, must be the subject of the publication of a decree in Official newspaper to enter into force. The expiry date for meal vouchers dated 2020, which had been extended in February until August 31, 2021, remains, however, unchanged.