the ceiling of 38 euros finally extended until February

While the measure was to stop on September 1, it will ultimately be extended: meal vouchers will remain capped at 38 euros until February and will be usable on Sundays.

Contrary to what was initially announced, meal vouchers will not regain their ceiling of 19 euros on September 1: they will remain usable in catering up to 38 euros and this until February 2022. The daily ceiling for restaurant vouchers were raised in June 2020 to support restaurant owners in the face of the health crisis. In addition, these meal vouchers can still be used on Sundays.

Concretely, until February 28, 2022, it is still possible to pay 38 euros in restaurant tickets, at most, including Sundays and public holidays. Note that supermarkets and food stores had not benefited from the raising of the payment ceiling, which had been maintained at 19 euros.





Exchangeable expired tickets

In addition, the 2020 meal vouchers will no longer be valid from September 1 – their validity, which was to end on March 1, had been extended until the end of the summer. Until September 15, it is nevertheless possible to exchange expired and unused tickets free of charge by returning them to their employer for 2021 vouchers valid until February 2022 – for certain companies issuing restaurant vouchers, this transfer is carried out automatically. .

Raising the ceiling was one of the measures taken by Bercy to support the restaurant sector. “These measures immediately bore fruit”, assured BFM Business in July Romain Vidal, president of the college of restaurateurs within the National Commission of Restaurant Titles (CNRT). The average ticket, according to him, has increased by around 4 to 5 euros thanks to the raising of the ceiling, while issuers have seen an increase in its use on Sunday between “5 and 10 points”. The meal voucher market weighs 7 billion euros in France.