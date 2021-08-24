the Chinese unveil the world’s largest wind turbine

Last year, General Electric unveiled a wind turbine 248 meters high and 220 meters in diameter (see our previous article below). A record already exceeded, with the announcement on August 20 of the Chinese company MingYang Smart Energy and its MySE 16.0-242 turbine. With a capacity of 16 MW, this gigantic wind turbine has a rotor 242 meters in diameter and blades 118 meters long which sweep an area of ​​46,000 square meters of air, the equivalent of six football fields!

” One of these wind turbines will be able to provide 80,000 MWh per year, enough to supply 20,000 homes with electricity., welcomes the manufacturer. It will prevent the release of 1.6 million tonnes of CO 2 annually and has a lifespan of 25 years. “





There does not seem to be any limit to the gigantism of offshore wind turbines. It must be said that the energy gain is more than proportional: with a rotor only 19% larger, we produce 45% more electricity. In addition, with fewer wind turbines for the same power, installation and maintenance costs are reduced. According to a study by Nature Energy, giant wind turbines could drop offshore wind prices from 37% to 49% by 2050.

