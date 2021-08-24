“The Covid-19 distances us socially”, vaccine and health pass tear friends and families apart

Tensions, arguments, aggressiveness … Debates on vaccination and the health pass have sometimes become taboo subjects with friends or family. Readers of “South West” testify

To deal with the coronavirus epidemic, vaccination is one of the government’s levers of action. If more than 47 million French people have received at least one dose and 41 million have a complete vaccination schedule, the campaign still has its refractories. And the subject can prove to be conflictual within a family or between friends, and even more since the implementation of the health pass.

Several of our readers responded to the call for testimonials “Is the debate on vaccination and the health pass tearing your families apart?” Most of them report tensions or aggressiveness on the part of relatives or colleagues. Hubert, a sixty-year-old living in La Rochelle, is very clear on the subject: “I am one of the people who no longer invite their unvaccinated friends to their homes, and do not accept any invitation from those who are in the same situation. “

“We avoid the subject”

Isabelle, in Dax, admits having to adapt with some of her antivax friends without taking her distances. “I invite them home alone and not at the same time as other people less comfortable with their choice, or I go to their house. I no longer call them to participate in certain outings, such as restaurants for example. They know it and do not live this new situation very well, but it is their choice. We avoid the subject as much as possible and if it comes to the carpet, we make fun of it. For now, it’s going well like that but we feel that if everyone did not put their own, an argument could break out very easily. “

“We have moved away”

At Clément, who lives in Semussac in Charente-Maritime, the vaccine and the health pass have become taboo subjects, as were religion and politics. The 27-year-old does everything to avoid talking about it to avoid breaking friendships or professional relationships. But sometimes it’s a waste of time.





The pandemic is dangerous for health, it is also harmful in relations between humans

“The subject comes back to the table. Some people blame us for having been vaccinated, others wonder, hesitate to do so and few encourage the vaccine. For my part, I am neither for nor against, but wish to get out of the pandemic one day to finally resume a normal life. Unfortunately, we have already moved a little away from some friends because of the health crisis and especially on the issue of the health pass… Beyond the fact that the pandemic is dangerous for health, it is also harmful in relations between humans . Better to ignore the subject if you want to get along with everyone. “

Relatives “divisive”

Christine, fifty years old from Bayonne, says she is “appalled by the aggressive takeovers” around her. “I already felt very lonely since March 2020 but now I am very tired”. “I am surprised to see people close to me being so divisive in one camp as in the other,” testifies Thomas, who lives in Lons, in the Pyrénées-Atlantiques. “Some are called sheep, others are plotters. The half-measure and the point of view of each one no longer even have any weight. The arguments are more and more inaudible and eccentric. […] This ‘disease-crisis’ first removed us physically, now it is moving us away socially. “

Delicate family meals

Estelle, a 32-year-old Bordeaux woman, is downright angry with her antivax sister and comes to dread the next family meals. “She speaks to me of freedom, citing the motto of France when I oppose fraternity to her. We had to celebrate her birthday without her, and since then tensions have been created within the family. I am worried about the next family reunions and in particular the Christmas dinner even if it is still far away. “

“Strained relationships at work”

For others, the situation is not necessarily delicate only within their family. “I am unvaccinated, I want to wait a while before making my choice,” explains Leslie. I consider myself to be in an age group that is little affected by critical cases. I am afraid that by being vaccinated, people will forget the barrier gestures. I stay at home as much as possible. My family understands that I want to wait. But for this resident of Nieul-sur-Mer, in Charente-Maritime, it is in the professional environment that her choice is problematic. “I don’t work in contact with the public, we are on large individual desks and I do 50% telework. I have the right to arguments every day, whether they are fair or not. I would like my choice to be respected. Relationships at work become strained. “