the daily spending limit of 38 euros extended until February 2022

Good news for holders of meal vouchers. The doubling of the daily ceiling for these tickets intended for the catering of employees is extended by six months, until February 28, 2022, Bercy announced Tuesday, August 24. It was increased from 19 euros to 38 euros in June 2020, to support the activity of the sector in the midst of the health crisis linked to Covid-19.

On the other hand, the expiry date for restaurant vouchers dated 2020 remains unchanged, said the Minister for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, confirming information from the magazine. Capital. It will therefore be necessary to hurry to use them before August 31st. A decree must be published in the Official Journal in the coming days to definitively act on these measures, also reports the monthly.





One in four employees in France has restaurant vouchers, Bertrand Dumazy, CEO of Edenred, parent company of the Ticket Restaurant brand, said at the end of July.