the FNSEA invites to “relativize” the increase in the price of pasta

For a 10% increase in the price of durum wheat, the president of the National Federation of Farmers Unions refers to an increase equivalent to “36 cents per year per person“.

Despite the concern displayed by pasta manufacturers about the threat of a shortage of durum wheat, the president of the National Federation of Farmers Unions (FNSEA) was reassuring Monday about a possible price increase for consumers.

“It is necessary to relativize», Assured Christiane Lambert on BFM Business. “If, for example, the price of durum wheat increases by 10%, that will represent four cents more per kilo of pasta. We consume 9.1 kg […] that’s 36 cents a year per person.“

The price of durum has already gone up

On August 16, pasta makers warned of the risk of a shortage of durum wheat, due in particular to the heat wave that hit Canada during the summer, when the country is the leading producer of durum wheat in the world. Sifpaf (union of industrial pasta manufacturers) and CFSI (French committee for industrial semolina) asked in a joint statement to distributors to pass on “the explosion of the price of durum wheat in the selling prices“.





In France, the price of durum wheat has already increased by about 30% over one month, an increase of 110 euros per tonne, indicates the FNSEA in an internal note consulted by AFP. If the price of durum wheat increases in such a proportion over the year, the majority farmers’ union expects an increase of 12 cents per kilo of pasta, or a total of just over one euro per year and per person. on average.

“Pasta is a product which undergoes relatively little elasticity. Even when prices increase, consumption remains roughly stable», Added Christiane Lambert. The president of the FNSEA indicated that it was now necessary “prepare for next year’s harvest“, And called for an agreement between French farmers and industrialists,”which will prevent the French pastiers from going chasing the durum wheat of Canada“.

“Climate uncertainty must lead to other behaviors“, She again maintained. According to scientists, heat waves, like the one experienced in Canada, are expected to multiply, lengthen and intensify with global warming.