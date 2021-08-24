The G7 asks the Taliban to allow the evacuation of the Afghans “beyond” August 31

US President Joe Biden has meanwhile announced that the date of withdrawal from Afghanistan will be maintained on August 31, while the situation at Kabul airport is still extremely tense.

The leaders of the great powers of the G7 pose as “first condition“To the Taliban after they came to power”guarantee a safe passage“For those who want to leave Afghanistan”until August 31 and beyondBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Tuesday, August 24.

The head of the British government, whose country currently chairs the G7, said the group had agreed “not only a common approach to evacuations, but also a roadmap for how we are going to engage with the Taliban“.

“The first condition that we set as G7 is that they must guarantee until August 31 and beyond a safe passage for those who want to leave», He declared on British televisions after a virtual summit of the leaders of the G7 (Germany, Canada, United States, France, Italy, Japan and United Kingdom). The British government, as well as the European Union, had spoken in recent days in favor of an extension of the deadline of August 31 set by US President Joe Biden.

Joe Biden sticks to his positions

But Joe Biden has decided to keep August 31 as the deadline for the total withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, US channels CNN and Fox reported on Tuesday, citing US officials. The day before, the Taliban had asked the United States not to extend the evacuations beyond this date, threatening to “consequences“.

The Taliban in power in Afghanistan “will be held accountable for their actions to prevent terrorism and on human rights, especially those of women“, Also declared the leaders of the G7 in a joint statement at the end of their virtual summit. They called “calm and restraint“And stressed that Afghanistan should not”never again become a safe haven for terrorism and a source of terrorist attacks against others” country.

If they consider that their “immediate priorityIs the evacuation of their compatriots and Afghans who worked for them, the leaders of the seven countries asked “any future Afghan government“Of”respect Afghanistan’s international obligations and commitment to protect against terrorism” and of “protection of the human rights of all Afghans, especially women, children and minorities“.

The G7 calls for an “inclusive government”

“We will judge the Afghan parties by their actions, not their words“, Hammered the leaders, affirming that”the Taliban will have to account for their actions in terms of terrorism prevention, human rights, in particular those of women, girls and minorities“. “The legitimacy of any future government depends on the approach it takes now to meet its international obligations and commitments.», They specified.

Among other things, the G7 asked that the Taliban “work in good faith“To the establishment of a”inclusive and representative government“, with a “meaningful participation of women and minority groups“.