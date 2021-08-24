The Greens achieve an important signing!

Plagued by serious financial worries since the health crisis, the ASSE nonetheless tries to rebuild, by shielding the contracts of its most prominent players. Today, the club extended one of its biggest promises for the future.

ASSE Mercato: Étienne Green extends his adventure in the Loire

Revelation last season, where he won his starting place last April, the young Franco-British hopeful, Etienne Green, was the great satisfaction of the Greens average season last year. If this summer Claude Puel can not indulge in the recruitment he would like, the Stéphanois coach is devoting his time to extending his sure values.

Today, the club announced in a press release that their club-trained goalkeeper has seen his contract with the Greens extended. As a reminder, the native of Colchester, elected best hope of the AS Saint-Etienne last season, had initialed a professional contract last May. The length of the extension has not yet been communicated.





The player did not fail to react

” I am both happy and proud of the mark of confidence expressed by the club and Claude Puel by extending me again. I have been defending the colors of ASSE for several years and being able to register for the long term with my training club is a real source of pride. »For his part, Claude Puel, who did not wish to extend the adventures of Mathieu Debuchy (VAFC) and Kévin Monnet-Paquet (Aris Limassol) also showed his satisfaction, stressing that this extension is consistent with the philosophy of the club.

“This new extension of Etienne’s contract illustrates the club’s project for its young players. As we support their progress and development, we change their contract to make our relationship sustainable. Étienne Green is part of this framework, he continues to climb in his progression, it is normal that he is rewarded.“Étienne Green was recently in the news, opting for the English selection, he who has dual nationality. Arrived at ASSE in 2009, the 21-year-old goalkeeper has already made 12 saves and 3 spectacular outings since the start. For the anecdote, his first name is a direct tribute to the city of Saint-Etienne, to which his parents are very attached.