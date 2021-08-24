the High Authority for Health recommends a booster dose for people over 65 and frail people

The list is finally established. After being seized by the Ministry of Health, the Haute Autorité de santé (HAS) press release Tuesday, August 24 the list of people who will be eligible for a new injection of vaccine against Covid-19. This ispeople aged 65 and over, as well as “people with comorbidities which increase the risk of severe forms “ of disease.

The HAS justifies this booster dose by the decrease in the efficacy of the vaccines over time, mainly in the face of the Delta variant, which is much more virulent than the previous variants. This new dose should “be administered after a period of at least 6 months following the complete primary vaccination”, details the public health authority.

The HAS also recommends in its press release a new injection for people who have received the single-dose vaccine from the Belgian laboratory Janssen. This should be done with a dose of vaccines from Pfizer or Moderna laboratories, four weeks after the first injection.





“The data indeed show insufficient protection conferred by a single dose of vaccine [Pfizer, Moderna ou AstraZeneca] against symptomatic forms linked to the Delta variant, and the available data do not confirm the long-term efficacy of the one-dose vaccination schedule of Janssen vaccine against the Delta variant “, explains the HAS, which led to this recommendation.