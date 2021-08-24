the High Authority for Health recommends a booster dose for people over 65 and frail people

Find here all of our live # COVID_19

: Gérald Darmanin warned on franceinfo that he would make vaccination against Covid-19 compulsory for police officers in contact with the public if their vaccination rate did not reach 90%. “But for the moment I am playing the game of social discussion and I see that it works, we are more than 70% of vaccinated police officers, it is 10 to 15 points more than the French population”, added the Minister of the Interior.

: @ Alainv25 and Appointments for third injections with Pfizer and Moderna are already available on Doctolib. But this booster dose must be administered after a period of at least six months following the complete primary vaccination, specifies the High Health Authority. This deadline will be reached for you at the end of August.

: Is it already possible to take RDV Via Doctolib for the 3rd dose, when you are over 65, and for an injection from there mid September?

: Yes very well but on what date could I receive this third dose since my 1st and second injection were respectively February 1 and 27, 2021 in Pfizer …

: Targeting the over 65s for a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, instead of the over 80s as initially mentioned by Emmanuel Macron, has for “ambition to protect the most vulnerable to respiratory diseases”, notably “has the flu”, explains on franceinfo Benjamin Davido, infectious disease specialist and Covid-19 referent at Raymond-Poincaré hospital in Garches (Hauts-de-Seine).

: Hello The Haute Autorité de santé offers a booster dose with a messenger RNA vaccine for people 65 years of age and over, as well as for people with co-morbidities. You should therefore receive an injection of Pfizer and Moderna, both of which are “very effective against severe forms of Covid-19, including those linked to the Delta variant”, according to HAS.

: I am over 65, I have received two doses of Astrazeneka, will the third dose still be given with Astrazeneka?

: As explained by HAS in a press release, the data indeed show insufficient protection conferred by a single dose of vaccine (Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca) against symptomatic forms linked to the Delta variant. And the available data do not confirm the long-term effectiveness of the one-dose vaccination schedule of the Janssen vaccine against the Delta variant, she said.

: For people first vaccinated with the Janssen vaccine, which has only one dose, the French National Authority for Health recommends that a booster dose with a messenger RNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) be offered to them from 4 weeks after the first injection.

: In Martinique, the violence of the epidemic wave pushes skeptics to be vaccinated. The vaccination campaign has been thriving since mid-July. Every day, an average of 1,000 people receive their first dose. Here is Boris Loumagne’s report on site.

: In a press release, the HAS specifies that a booster dose is “recommended, at this stage, for people 65 years of age and over as well as those with co-morbidities at risk of severe forms of Covid-19”“This booster dose should be administered after a period of at least 6 months following the complete primary vaccination “, ensures the press release.

: The High Authority for Health (HAS) recommends a third dose of vaccine against Covid-19 for people over 65 and fragile people.

: “Now that we have had a lot of hindsight, we know that the vaccine has no particular side effects during pregnancy, so we must be vaccinated.“

“Newly released studies challenge the link between vaccination and miscarriage”, assured on franceinfo Olivier Picone, gynecologist-obstetrician at the Louis-Mourier hospital in Colombes, in Hauts-de-Seine. The president of the research group on infections during pregnancy (Grip) therefore calls on pregnant women to be vaccinated against Covid-19 “at any time during pregnancy”.

: The number of daily deaths linked to Covid-19 has further increased in French Polynesia, with 54 deaths between Friday and Sunday, announced the Department of Health of this overseas collectivity. 311 Polynesians have died from Covid-19 since the start of the epidemic, more than half of them in the past three weeks, due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant in a poorly vaccinated population.

The Department of Health has identified 7,591 Polynesians currently positive for Covid-19 out of a population of 280,000 inhabitants. An underestimated number of cases, since most asymptomatic people are not tested.

Covid-19: for Gabriel Attal (@GabrielAttal), delaying the start of the school year in Martinique and Guadeloupe "is a possibility"



: On BFMTV, Gabriel Attal also assured that delaying the start of the school year in Guadeloupe and Martinique was “a possibility”. “But there are no decisions made yet”, specifies the spokesperson of the government.





: The rector and the prefect of Guadeloupe have joined the elected officials of the island, which is experiencing a severe fourth wave of Covid-19, to ask the government to postpone the start of the school year which must be held in early September. “In view of the seriousness of the current health situation, the prefect and the rector have also expressed their concern and their commitment to work so that all health and educational guarantees are met for the return of the students to school”, declares the press release written by the prefect Alexandre Rochatte and the rector of the academy Christine Gangloff-Ziegler.

: The West Indies were hit by a fourth wave of Covid-19 of unprecedented violence this summer. Reconfined, Guadeloupe and Martinique are just beginning to observe the positive effects of the restriction measures. “We see that we are on a rather high plateau, but that we remain on a plateau, that is to say that it does not increase any more”, confirms to franceinfo the head of the emergency department of the Martinique University Hospital, Doctor Yannick Brouste.

: The Franco-Austrian laboratory Valneva, whose trials for its potential vaccine against Covid-19 are at an advanced stage, hopes to demonstrate “an efficiency greater than 80%”, announced its managing director Franck Grimaud on the BFM Business channel. Follow our live.

: According to Gabriel Attal, government spokesperson, 85% of health professionals in institutions for the elderly are now vaccinated. A figure up by more than 20 points since the announcement of the vaccination obligation for caregivers by Emmanuel Macron on July 12. “The announcement of this obligation had an effect of recovery for a certain number of professionals who had not wanted to be vaccinated”, he believes.

: On BFMTV, Gabriel Attal, government spokesperson, assured that the first injections of the third dose for people over 65 and people with comorbidities could take place “in mid-September”.

: “We are 70% vaccinated police officers”, assured Gérald Darmanin on franceinfo. He announced the goal of 90% of police officers vaccinated by the end of September.

Health Minister Olivier Véran expressed confidence on BFMTV last night, assuring that the peak of the fourth wave could be reached “in a few days”.

: At last, Flash East and Champagne Liberation are interested in the vaccination of 12-17 year olds which will be a major issue in the coming weeks according to the two dailies, while the health pass will be imposed on this segment of the population from September 30.

: As the start of the school year approaches, Release devotes a dossier on young people and Covid-19. Hospitalizations, seriousness of the disease in children, vaccinations of the youngest, health measures at school … The daily takes stock of the situation.

: “The rate of vaccination has been increasing for a month, but for several days we have exceeded 500 vaccinations per day on this site. We have even gone up to 700 people.”

In Guadeloupe, which is currently experiencing an outbreak of the epidemic, vaccination has accelerated, reaching more than 500 daily injections for several days, according to Tony Jerpan, chief medical officer of the departmental fire and rescue service (SDIS), who is the referent of the main vaccination center on the island.

: Marseille hospitals are “one of the most impacted university hospitals in mainland France” by the fourth wave of Covid-19, lamented their leaders. The Public Assistance-Hospitals of Marseille (AP-HM) wanted to sound the alarm. Of the 67 patients in intensive care due to Covid-19, 89% are not vaccinated and the average age in intensive care has dropped to 54 years.

Health Minister Olivier Véran expressed confidence on BFMTV last night, assuring that the peak of the fourth wave could be reached “in a few days”.

