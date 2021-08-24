The iPhone 13 will finally skip this practical novelty in 2021

The iPhone 13 will once again have to be content with Face ID to be unlocked.

For many months now, wherever the mask is mandatory, recent iPhone owners must systematically enter their code when they want to unlock their device. Apple Watch owners can afford to bypass the tedious code step, thanks to an iOS 14.5 software find, but this is the only exception.

Unlike most Android manufacturers, for whom the fingerprint sensor under the screen has largely imposed itself, Apple has indeed continued to rely exclusively on Face ID, a very effective facial recognition system, of course, but unfortunately ill-suited to the health crisis that has affected us since the beginning of last year.

This is why rumors about the iPhone 13 have widely mentioned the return of a Touch ID fingerprint sensor this year. If prototypes of this kind have been tested internally, Apple would have finally decided to postpone this solution later, explains Mark Gurman of Bloomberg. According to him, the entire range of iPhone 13 should once again rely on Face ID.





Two tracks in the future

Gurman says Apple is working on several solutions for future iPhones. For its most high-end models, the firm would consider hiding the sensors necessary for facial recognition under the screen, a bit like what Samsung has managed to do with the selfie camera of its Galaxy Z Fold 3. The more affordable iPhones, on the other hand, could well be entitled to a fingerprint sensor under the screen, although Apple would also study the possibility of offering them Face ID, but with a notch.

Ultimately: there is little chance of seeing a fingerprint sensor land under the screen on iPhone, and even less of seeing Touch ID and Face ID coexist in one and the same device. On the iPhone 13, it will therefore be necessary to be satisfied with Face ID. Despite everything, the notch would finally be reduced this year, according to persistent rumors. Answer next month!