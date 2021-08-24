Game news The Medium PS5: available on the PS + when it is released? Bloober Team responds

Expected at the start of the school year on PlayStation 5, The Medium has been the subject of rumors concerning its presence in the games offered by the PlayStation Plus. Via a post on Twitter, the developers of Bloober Team were personally keen to deny the rumor.

In question, an image concerning the free games to come on the PlayStation Plus, the subscription service of PlayStation. Haven, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 and The Medium would be the next titles offered to subscribers to the service. Astonishing for the latter, insofar as The Medium is expected on September 03 on PS5. Noises of corridors quickly extinguished. And rather twice than once! If The Medium is well awaited on September 03, the title of Bloober Team will not be available via PS +. It was Tomasz Gawlikowski, CMO of the studio, who posted it yesterday on Twitter:

People ask me if this is true. No. The Medium releases on PS5 on September 03, with DualSense compatibility, but will not be available on the PS +

Info confirmed in the wake of the official Bloober Team page on Twitter:

Yes, we confirm: The Medium PS5 will not be available through the PS +



As a reminder, The Medium has been available on PC and Xbox Series since January 28, 2021. A PS5 version, announced on June 15, is expected on September 3. It provides controller compatibility and takes advantage of adaptive triggers as well as haptic feedback. In addition, the inspection of objects can be done via the touchpad.

