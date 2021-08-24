The Nice-OM match continues for Andy Delort!

What follows after this advertisement

Andy Delort (29) at OGC Nice, the case seemed heard. According to our information, the Montpellier striker has already agreed with the Aiglons on the terms of his future contract. However, the two teams have not yet found a definitive common ground.

A timing that Olympique de Marseille intends to take advantage of. Interested in the profile of the Algerian international (10 selections, 1 achievement), Pablo Longoria and Jorge Sampaoli relaunched this file this Tuesday in the day, explains nice morning.





Delort did not choose

The regional daily explains that, for his part, the striker, author of two achievements and an assist in three appearances in Ligue 1 since the start of the season, has not yet made his choice, the two projects pleasing him greatly. One thing is certain, his departure from the MHSC is recorded and he will not be in the group this weekend.

OM are trying their best in this case, imagining themselves playing a bad trick at the Gym, with whom relations have been more than strained since the incidents this Sunday evening at the Allianz Riviera (match interrupted at a quarter of end time after an invasion of the field and several scuffles). The match is far from over.