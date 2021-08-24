The Paris Stock Exchange continues to rise

The Paris Bourse rose 0.32% Tuesday, determined to try to make up for its losses of the past week and taking advantage of the records recorded the day before on Wall Street.

At 9:25 am, the flagship CAC 40 index took 21.13 points to 6,704.23 points. The day before, it had continued its rebound and progressed by 0.86%.

While the data released on Monday show a slowdown in the recovery, particularly in the United States, France and the euro zone, stock market indices seem determined to climb.

As the Jackson Hole central bankers conference approaches, the markets have only one thing in mind: the future of ultra-accommodative monetary policies.

And weak statistics are working in favor of the markets, since the US central bank (Fed) is not expected to withdraw monetary support if the economy is not ready to cash it.

In the United States, the activity indices of the firm Markit were registered below forecasts in August.

According to John Plassard, investment manager at Mirabaud, “expansion slowed again sharply in August, as the spread of the Delta variant led to weakening demand growth.”

He also notes “delays in the supply chain” and difficulties in hiring among the main reasons for this slowdown in the United States.





For the time being, “investors trust (Fed President) Jerome Powell to find the right formula at the end of the week at the Jackson Hole symposium”, where he will speak on Friday, assures Tangi Le Liboux, strategist at Aurel BGC.

“Even if the + tapering + (reduction in asset purchases, editor’s note) takes place in the coming months, it should be modest at first, which is the guarantee that liquidity will remain very abundant at least until the end. of the year “, continues the expert.

This Tuesday, investors will be interested in German gross domestic product for the second quarter.

In France, the Minister of Public Accounts stressed that VAT revenues in the first half of 2021 were higher than those recorded in the same period in 2019, before the crisis, a sign of a solid recovery.

Stellantis connected

The automotive group Stellantis and the Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn have announced the creation of a joint venture specializing in the production of connected interiors. Stellantis gleaned 0.77% to 17.33 euros.

Optimistic valneva

The Franco-Austrian laboratory Valneva (+ 3.10% to 13.30 euros), whose trials for its candidate vaccine against Covid-19 are at an advanced stage, hopes to demonstrate “an efficiency greater than 80%”, a announced its managing director Franck Grimaud.

