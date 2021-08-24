The Pentagon chooses Intel for its chips dedicated to the armed forces

Intel becomes the founding partner of a new Pentagon program that it will have to supply with computer chips. A strategic boost that puts the company under pressure, while it lags behind the competition from Asia.

Intel proudly announces that it has signed a major contract with the Department of Defense for the manufacture on US soil of advanced semiconductors for use in Pentagon systems. A global contract at 100 million dollars, which will be shared by IBM, Intel, Cadence and Synopsys, had been opened by Washington.

Impossible at this stage to know the share going to Intel, but according to several experts, given the current tensions in the manufacture of semiconductors internationally and the importance of these chips for the Pentagon program, the founder should touch one. enjoy the game. This will speed up the implementation of its IDM 2.0 strategy, the contract for the production of secure and reliable computer chips engraved in 7 nm or less.

“One of the most important lessons of the past year is the strategic importance of semiconductors and the value for the United States of having a strong domestic semiconductor industry. […] When we launched Intel Foundry Services earlier this year, we were excited to have the opportunity to make our capabilities available to more partners, including within the US government. And it’s great to see this potential come true through this RAMP-C program. [pour Rapid Assured Microelectronics Prototypes-Commercial, NDLR]”, Says Pat Gelsinger who recently took over the reins of Intel.





A technological gap to catch up

Of course, for the strategic organs of the United States, seeing the national champion Intel being technologically overtaken by the Taiwanese founder TSMC is a bad signal. It is therefore not surprising that liquidity is given to Intel to help it get back into the race, which will require the successful adoption of a new production method (EUV, for Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography) which could take several years.

To date, TSMC manufactures 80% of the 5nm chips, while 60% of the wafers produced in EUV come out of its factories which house half of the machines of this kind existing in the world. It is not until 2025 that Intel plans a ramp-up for one of its future manufacturer processes called 20A, whose performance should be equivalent to that of TSMC’s future 2nm node.

Recommended article:

Knowing the Pentagon’s expectations, Intel has no room for error, because the Defense Ministry intends to resolve a problem assumed in its call for tenders: “The United States currently has no overseas access for the production of microchips capable of meeting Department of Defense requirements over the long term.”

In total, funding for the RAMP-C program could reach $ 320 million. As recalled Ars Technica, the sums in question here are almost ridiculous given the investments required for founders in order to develop their production lines towards the future standards of the semiconductor industry. TSMC plans to invest $ 100 billion to increase its production capacity in the coming years and Intel has announced an investment of $ 20 billion for two factories located in Arizona.