The philosopher Jean-Luc Nancy, in 2016. YOUTUBE SCREENSHOTS

The philosopher Jean-Luc Nancy is dead, learned The world, Tuesday, August 24, with its publisher, confirming information from Latest news from Alsace. According to the regional daily, his disappearance occurred Monday evening. Mr. Nancy, born July 26, 1940 in Caudéron (Gironde), was 81 years old.

Professor emeritus of philosophy at the University of Strasbourg, where he taught from 1968 to 2004, program director at the International College of Philosophy between 1985 and 1989, he trained with Jacques Derrida (1930-2004), who exercised a decisive influence on his thought, and Philippe Lacoue-Labarthe (1940-2007), to whom he was very close – they lived together in community in the early 1970s – a friendly trio marked by a common search for the renewal of philosophical thought and writing . The first devoted a book to him, Touch. Jean-Luc Nancy (Galileo, 2000). He wrote several with the second, notably Literary Absolute (Le Seuil, 1978) and The Nazi Myth (L’Aube, 1991).

He was the author of a philosophical work characterized by the abundance – more than two hundred titles published, including thirty published by Galileo, to which he was faithful to the end – and the great variety of the subjects treated, of the literature to politics, through the history of philosophy, psychoanalysis, art, religion, sexuality or, recently, the Covid-19 pandemic (A too human virus, Bayard, 2020). He had also written a few more personal books, such as The Intruder (Galileo, 2010), which he devoted to the heart transplant he had just undergone.





The community theme

However, one question dominates this seemingly heterogeneous set: that of the community, endlessly taken up, questioned, reworked over the decades, in particular in the sort of trilogy formed by The idle community (Bourgois, 1986), The Community confronted (Galileo, 2001) and The Disowned Community (Galileo, 2014). How both to take note of the collapse of the myths, of the philosophies, of the policies which founded the human communities and not to give up the idea of ​​community? How to rethink, in the historical situation that this collapse created, in particular after the totalitarianisms of the XXe century, what, despite everything, we continue to have in common?

The idea of “Idleness”, of an unfulfillment of the community, which has become incapable of thinking of itself as a closed, harmonious totality, except for “Self-destruction”, allowed her to keep the promise she represents. “Not only is it not out of date, but it comes to meet us, it remains for us to discover”, he wrote in the prayer to insert The idle community. “What we have in common is the incomparable”, he also said, in 2008, in an interview with World, where he proposed a redefinition of “Sacred” : “What is foreign to the human-too-human, the sense of the immeasurable, the sense that we ourselves are immeasurable, irreducible as much to market values ​​as to the rights and knowledge that we accumulate. “

From there, it could lead to a thought of democracy as “Shape in transformation”, irreducibly open, and therefore able to bring us in, if we know how to measure the constant “Crisis” who defines it, in this “Mutation time” where we live now. A time when, therefore, the whole question will be “Seize the chance of a new world”.

Jean-Luc Nancy in a few dates July 26, 1940 Born in Caudéron, in Gironde From 1968 to 2004 Professor emeritus of philosophy at the University of Strasbourg From 1985 and 1989 Program Director at the International College of Philosophy 1978 Co-written with Philippe Lacoue-Labarthe Literary Absolute (The threshold) 1991 The Nazi Myth (Dawn). 2010 The Intruder (Galileo, 2010) 2020 A too human virus (Bayard) August 24, 2021 Died at the age of 81