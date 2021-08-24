the rector and the prefect join the elected officials to ask for the postponement of the start of the school year

The rector and the prefect of Guadeloupe have joined the elected officials of the island, which is experiencing a severe fourth wave of Covid-19, to ask the government to postpone the start of the school year which must be held in early September.

“Together with elected officials“, The prefect Alexandre Rochatte and the rector of the academy Christine Gangloff-Ziegler”agree to relay to the government the postponement of the start of the school year given the current health context“, They indicated in a joint statement Monday August 23 in the evening. “In view of the seriousness of the current health situation, the prefect and the rector also expressed their concern and their commitment to work so that all health and educational guarantees are met for the return of the students to school.», Adds the text.





The presidents of the regional council Ary Chalus, the departmental council Guy Losbar and the Association of mayors Jocelyn Sapotille had asked Saturday, August 21 “that the current health context did not allow the start of the new school year on the dates initially envisaged by the State services», The first week of September.

On Monday August 23, there were 1,610 additional people tested positive for Covid-19 since Friday August 20 and an incidence rate of 1,536.3 per 100,000 inhabitants. Some 20% of Guadeloupe are fully vaccinated.