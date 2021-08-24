the show changes broadcast day!

Season 11 of Dance with the stars debuts soon on TF1. But beware, the show will not be scheduled on Saturday evening as usual, but on … Friday evening!
Fans of Dance with the stars, rejoice! Canceled last year due to the health crisis, the program presented by Camille Combal comes back to school. A remodeled jury, a rejuvenated cast, new dancers … the program is getting a big facelift. Until the day of broadcast. Scheduled on Saturday evening since its launch in 2011, the show changes time slot since it will be offered this year on Friday evening. And if you’re wondering why, it’s simply that Saturday night is assigned to the All Stars version of The Voice. Season 11 kicks off DALS Friday September 17 at 9:05 p.m..
A season 11 full of new features!
If Camille Combal takes over the program, he will now be alone. Karine Ferri will present the second part of the evening. On the jury side, new faces are emerging. Alone Chris Marques, present since the very first season, will be there again this year. To evaluate the candidates, he will be surrounded by the creator jean paul Gaultier, and dancers Denitsa Ikonomova and Francois Alu, Principal dancer of the Paris Opera Ballet. On the floor of studio 217, it is Coralie Licata who will replace the four-time winner of the show. Finally, on the casting side, twelve personalities (a record) will compete this year: the actors Lucie Lucas (Clem), Aurelie Pons (Here it all begins), Jean Baptiste Maunier (The chorists) and Gérémy Crédeville, the singers Lââm, Wejdene, Tayc and Bilal Hassani (who represented France at Eurovision Song Contest in 2019), the comedian Lola Dubini, the YouTuber Michou, the adventurer of Koh Lanta Moussa and finally the Queen of Burlesque, Dita Von Teese.
A return to school with strong ambitions
This is not the only big change in TF1’s re-entry grid. Koh Lanta, which returns for an “All Stars” season to celebrate its twentieth anniversary, passes in effect to … Tuesday. In the wake of the adventure game is scheduled … A gold family. But why all these changes? “We are going to have a huge comeback, the biggest in ten years. Every day of the week we will have an event and that’s the reason why Koh-Lanta is scheduled from Tuesday August 24“a leader of TF1 had justified himself to our colleagues from Huffington Post when the changeover of Koh Lanta from Friday to Tuesday evening. During an interview with JDD last June, Ara Aprikian, the director of programs for the TF1 group, announced “a 2021 XXL return to school, the most important for ten years (…) We cannot approach the television of tomorrow without a very strong ambition“.