the summary in advance of episode 213 of Wednesday, August 25

In Here it all begins , Kelly must pass the last entrance exam to the Institute under the merciless eye of Teyssier. Rose and Constance have a lead concerning Naël’s mother. Lionel apprehends the anniversary dinner of his mother’s death.

Wednesday August 25 in Here it all begins… Teyssier (Benjamin Baroche announces important decisions for his character at the start of the school year) is not fooled by Louis’ little merry-go-round (Fabian Wolfrom reveals that “Louis’ new relationship with Charlene will shift its reference points “) and makes him understand it: he knows that the young man supports Kelly to exceed her. Louis returns to the charge to regain his place at the Institute but Teyssier remains adamant on the subject. He is convinced that Kelly will miss the last test, the pastry. Charlene (Pola Petrenko who is revealed on Instagram) interrupts this exchange and the two men pretend that all is well.

Rose and Constance may have found Naël’s mother

Rose (Vanessa Demouy) is exhausted: little Naël still does not sleep through the night. Constance insists: we must now call social services. Rose seems to be ready to give in when a young woman appears with a blanket she would have found on the floor. She gives it to the baby who stops crying. Rose and Constance exchange a surprised look. The first will then speak to the mysterious young girl: her name is Léna Guibert and passes the tests to enter the Institute. Rose points out that the plush is clean while Lena claims to have found it on the floor. The latter eludes and rushes for his ordeal. It does not take Rose and Constance any less to suspect her of being the mother of the baby.

They will find out about Léna in the Institute’s files. Something again surprising: yet brilliant at school, she did not pass her baccalaureate. Constance does the math: she might have stopped studying because she was pregnant. The two women share their doubts with Antoine. Rose is convinced that the young woman is not completely disinterested in her baby and wants to find her.





A difficult day for Lionel

It’s been three years to the day that Lionel (Lucien Belvès) lost his mother (the secret about Lionel’s death revealed) so, obviously, it’s a difficult day. Greg tries to cheer him up with humor. But what annoys Lionel the most is this traditional family dinner in tribute to his mother. Fortunately, Greg promises to be there. When Lionel reunites with his sister and his father, anecdotes about his mother are rife, which does not delight the apprentice cook. He lost himself in his thoughts, watching the flames of the pan ominously …

No chance ! Greg has to go find Eliott in the Cevennes. The latter has punctured and is blocked. Greg announces to Lionel that he will not be able to come to dinner. Very annoyed, Lionel can no longer bear these eternal memories that his father and his sisters have fun remembering and violently leaves the table.

Teyssier will stop at nothing to make Kelly fail

The cruel Teyssier makes a severe speech before the pastry test. The candidates have 1h30 to make a chocolate dessert. Amber is not reassured, Solal remains confident. Kelly (Axelle Dodier) takes her time. She made an ambitious bet: an opera revisited in the allotted time. But Teyssier is not going to make it easy for him and forbids him to use the oven during the test. A revolting constraint, not to mention that Teyssier does not mince his words with the other candidates, bordering on insult. Under the pressure, Lena breaks down and gives up.

Amber offers to help Kelly but Teyssier gets tangled up and stops her. Shocked by the way he talks to his girlfriend, Solal intervenes but the boss threatens to kick him out of the ordeal. Kelly decides to cook her cookie in the pan but she only has five minutes left … It seems very compromised.

At the end of the ordeal, she is in tears and has lost all hope. Fortunately, Louis promises her to reveal Teyssier’s unfair actions to the jury. When Kelly presents her dessert to the jury, the result is of course a disaster. But the rest of the jury learns of the handicap inflicted on him by Teyssier. Claire and Clothilde bring the young girl out and turn against the president of the jury and his methods. In solidarity, they all give Kelly the average, with the exception of the abominable boss. Will this be enough?

All the candidates are gathered earlier than expected. Antoine (“This baby will consolidate the couple of Rose and Antoine but also weaken it “… The revelations of Frédéric Diefenthal) made an astonishing announcement: three candidates are tied for 19th place and they will only take 20. They will then have to pass an additional test. And, what a surprise, the three candidates in question are … Amber, Solal and Kelly.