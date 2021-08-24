the summary in advance of episode 999 of Wednesday, August 25

Wednesday August 25 in Tomorrow belongs to us, whose new credits are signed by a famous singer… Chloe can’t stop thinking about Ulysses, hoping he got away with it. Alex thinks the young man is already in the recovery room. “Lucky you’re here Alex, I think I would have gone crazy without you.” Alex plans to try something, but Chloe (Ingrid Chauvin and Alexandre Brasseur tell the behind the scenes of the shooting of the hostage-taking) considers that it is too dangerous, she is too afraid to see him die. Alex (the duo promise a fresh start with the 1000th episode) promises that that won’t happen. At the hospital, Amanda mourns the death of Odysseus, which actress Marion Christmann had spoiled on Instagram. The nurse cannot realize. While Marianne tries to get her out of the room, Amanda kisses her lover one last time.

Jordan argues with Clément, a newcomer who loves Mathilde

Bart and Louise move into the villa. Euphoric, Bart has some ideas: why not one day open a restaurant? Mathilde is not as enthusiastic about the villa as her mother thought, too busy with the handsome Clément, with whom she is on the phone and who gives her an appointment. The latter argues with Jordan, one of Audrey's children. They come to blows at La Paillote, until his sister intervenes.





Xavier swaps his seat with his daughter Camille at the Spoon

Xavier announces to Martin his intention to be hostage in place of his daughter. Martin tries to dissuade him, reminding him that he cannot be objective and that he risks compromising the whole intervention. But Martin ends up giving in, on condition that the prosecutor goes there equipped with a snitch. The hostage takers agree to take Xavier instead of Camille, seeing it "a good leverage". The father and the daughter are strangled before exchanging places. Camille bursts into tears when she learns of Ulysses' death.

Anthony steps into the Spoon's cellar. He apologizes to Charlie for putting it on "in this situation". "If the circumstances had been different, I wouldn't have kicked you out of my room the other day", he admits. Xavier gives the hostages news of the investigation. But when they ask him how Ulysses is doing, he lies and says he's okay. Maxime is alongside Amanda at the hospital. "It's true he was an angel. He was smiling and I felt good, I felt soothed."

Is Alex going to die in the hostage taking of Tomorrow belongs to us ?

At La Paillote, Lizzie and Mathilde, to whom Clément seems to have put a bunny, get to know each other. Audrey asks her son for an explanation of his behavior. And she asks him to help her instead of making things worse! Jordan admits having “screwed up” because of Clément’s attitude. Audrey promises him that things will work out but they have to stick together.

In the cellar of the Spoon, Anthony, Alex and Xavier finally find a crate with ingots. While the brother and sister rejoice, Alex and Sylvain take the opportunity to attack them. Charlie recovers Ophélie's revolver and points it for a second, before handing it to her, much to Sylvain's chagrin! At the end of the episode, Ophélie points at Alex, who raises her hands.