the Taliban will not accept any extension of the deadline for evacuations, assures their spokesperson

: The Washington post did not reveal the content of the talks between the Taliban leader and the CIA boss, but it is likely that they revolved around the delay of the evacuations from the airport in the Afghan capital, where thousands of candidates departing , terrified by the return to power of the Islamists, are still massed with the hope of flying abroad.

: CIA Director William Burns had a confidential interview yesterday in Kabul with Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar, reports the Washington post (in English).

• The opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games started in Tokyo at 1:00 pm. An event to follow in video on France 3 as well as on france.tv. The Japanese capital becomes the first city to host these Games for the second time. The first dates back to 1964: only 378 athletes had competed then, compared to 4,400 today!

The High Authority for Health (HAS) recommends a booster dose of messenger RNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) against Covid-19 for people over 65 and fragile people. She must “be administered after a period of at least 6 months following the complete primary vaccination”, specifies the HAS.

Visiting the Marseille city as part of the reform of minors, the Minister of Justice Eric Dupond-Moretti recalled that the staff of the city court, bereaved by several settling of scores, had increased by 16% in less than ‘one year and that between 2020 and 2021, 11 additional magistrates had recruited. He announced that he would send new magistrates in the coming weeks.

France will end the evacuations on Thursday if the United States maintains the withdrawal of its troops on August 31. Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin also announced that an Afghan placed under surveillance on his arrival in France had been placed in police custody after breaking his house arrest.

: For this edition of the Paralympic Games, the delegations will be down compared to the maximum reached in London (164) in 2012. This time they will be less than 160. The fault in particular of the impossibility for the Afghan delegation to join the archipelago since the Taliban took power. But also to the defections of several countries of the Pacific Islands, which could not afford two weeks of quarantine in Australia on the way to and from Japan.

: Airbnb “will pay for these stays”, corn “would not [agir] without the generosity of its hosts “, explains Brian Chesky on his Twitter account, offering people wishing to welcome a refugee family for free to report to the platform.

: Airbnb “will start welcoming 20,000 Afghan refugees free of charge around the world” to answer to “one of the most serious humanitarian crises of our time”, announced today Brian Chesky, co-founder of the peer-to-peer tourist rental platform.

: The time until August 31, when Washington planned to complete its withdrawal from Afghanistan, “will not be enough” to evacuate from the country “everyone we want to get out” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned during an interview with the newspaper Bild.

: “We will evacuate as many people as possible [mais] there will be people who will stay there for reasons that are not up to us, but the situation there. “

“It is a very frustrating situation for everyone, because, even for those who manage to reach Kabul, access to the airport is extremely complicated.”, admitted the Spanish Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, on Cadena Ser radio. She pointed out that there was still “many people” to leave the country.

: Éric Piolle, EELV mayor of Grenoble and candidate for the ecological primary, was the guest of the “4 Truths” on France 2. Afghanistan, Covid-19, drugs and ecology … The presidential candidate swept away many subjects.

: “A fundamental red line will be how the Taliban treat women and girls and respect their rights to liberty, freedom of movement, education, self-expression and employment, in accordance with standards international human rights. “

Michelle Bachelet opened the discussions with this sentence during the special meeting of the Human Rights Council on Afghanistan.

: The treatment of women by the Taliban will be a “Red line”, warns Michelle Bachelet, High Commissioner for Human Rights at the UN.

: On France Inter, Julien Odoul, spokesperson for the National Rally, assured that “France has already taken its share, its share of Afghans”. He reacted to the words of Gabriel Attal who declared “that France was going to take its full part“concerning the reception of Afghan refugees since the capture of Kabul by the Taliban. According to Julien Odoul, “we have enough Afghans” in France since, according to the figures he communicated, they are “35,000 today under the protection of our country”.





: British Defense Minister Ben Wallace said “unlikely” that the United States postpone its withdrawal from Afghanistan beyond the scheduled date of August 31 to allow evacuations to continue. “Not just because of what the Taliban said, but I think it’s unlikely if you look at President Biden’s public statements. “, he told Sky News.

: The airlift set up by France to exfiltrate Afghan refugees and French nationals from Kabul wanting to escape the Taliban will end on Thursday if the United States withdraws from Afghanistan as planned on August 31, said Nicolas Roche, Director of the Cabinet of the Minister of Foreign Affairs. “PFor us, in terms of ‘back-planning’, this means that our operation ends on Thursday evening. So we have three days left “, he explained in the presence of journalists.

: France announces the end of evacuations this Thursday if the United States maintains the withdrawal of its troops on August 31

Global warming has increased the likelihood and intensity of the floods that ravaged Germany and Belgium in July, claiming more than 200 lives and billions of euros in damage, according to a scientific study by the World Weather Attribution (WWA) .

Health Minister Olivier Véran expressed confidence on BFMTV last night, assuring that the peak of the fourth wave could be reached “in a few days”.

: “All feel that they are risking their lives. That is why they are trying to leave and this is especially true for people who had strong positions in the old administration or people who belong to the urban social elites of these cities. “

On franceinfo, Didier Leschi, director general of the French Office for Immigration and Integration said that “1,200” Afghans have already arrived in France. “There are people who have worked with the French embassy or with NGOs, some of which may be linked to France. We have people who belonged to the former administration of the Afghan government but also artists, journalists. , people who are socially, because of their functions, very opposed to the Taliban. We have many families and a third of children “, he described.

: “He left the place where he was asked to stay and he is in custody”, said Gérald Darmanin. It was not “on the run” than “for a few minutes. He left the area that the DGSI had asked him to keep “, said the Minister of the Interior.

: This Afghan placed under surveillance on his arrival in France was placed in police custody after having broken his house arrest, announced the Minister of the Interior.

: These five men had been the subject of a “individual administrative control and surveillance measure” planned under anti-terrorism laws after being exfiltrated from Afghanistan, a few days after the Taliban returned to power.

: One of the five Afghan refugees who had been placed under surveillance on their arrival in France was arrested and placed in police custody in Paris, the Minister of the Interior Gerald Darmanin confirmed on franceinfo.

: According to Didier Leschi, Director General of the French Office for Immigration and Integration, “there is a risk of infiltration “ Taliban relatives among the evacuees. “At Roissy, the specialized services examine each situation”, he said on franceinfo.

: Some 1,200 Afghans have already arrived in France “in the context of eight flights”, assured Franceinfo Didier Leschi, Director General of the French Office for Immigration and Integration.

: The Afghans who worked for the French army and who remain stranded in Kabul have been living under threat since the Taliban came to power in Aghanistan. Some, like Baqir (the first name has been changed), a young Afghan who served as an interpreter for the French army, fail to establish contact with the French authorities. The young man confided his fears to franceinfo.

• British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that the Taliban would be “judged by their actions” on the eve of a virtual G7 summit, where he intends to call on the leaders of the great powers to strengthen their “refugee support and humanitarian aid”.

• The Paralympic Games open in Tokyo. Franceinfo sports gives you ten reasons to follow them. The opening ceremony will be watched live from 1 p.m.

Health Minister Olivier Véran expressed confidence on BFMTV last night, assuring that the peak of the fourth wave could be reached “in a few days”.

The prefect of Alpes-Maritimes announced the closure “for the next four games played at home” from the south stand of the Nice stadium after the projectiles that led to serious incidents on Sunday during the match against OM.