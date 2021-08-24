The tender video of the wedding of Romeo Elvis and Lena Simonne in the Dordogne

They said “yes” to each other in a bucolic atmosphere, in the Dordogne. Romeo Elvis and Lena Simonne are officially newlyweds. They celebrated their union on Monday, August 23, in the company of their family and friends.

Romeo Elvis and Lena Simonne said “yes” to each other. To break this news to their fans, the rapper (28) and the model (27) posted a video on Instagram on Monday, August 23. A sequence in which we see them exchange a long kiss after having put their wedding rings back on, to the applause of the guests present at the wedding. In all simplicity, Lena Simonne wore a slit white dress and her husband a green and blue plaid suit. For this union, no castle or gigantic showpiece, the duo decided to do things soberly. According tohere is, Roméo Elvis and Lena Simonne made their vows at the Hôtel de France et de Russie in Dordogne. The ceremony took place in the open air, in a garden.





The strength of love

The couple, together since 2015, have overcome many obstacles. In September 2020, the rapper was notably charged with sexual assault. As a result of this affair, he chose to face the facts and apologize. He subsequently remained very discreet on social networks and in the media for several months. Lena Simonne nonetheless continued to support her boyfriend and, despite old rumors of separation, it seems the couple are happier than ever.