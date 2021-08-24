The TikTok social network will allow its users to make purchases directly from the application

They will be able to take out their wallets. The social network TikTok announced Tuesday, August 24 that it will soon offer the possibility to its users to directly purchase products offered by content creators on its platform. This announcement is an extension of the partnership launched in October 2020 with Shopify, a platform that allows brands to create their e-commerce activity.

Sellers will be able to set up a store on TikTok and include links to products directly in their videos posted on the platform, which has more than 100 million users in the United States alone. Reality personality Kylie Jenner, who built a multi-million dollar cosmetics brand, will be one of the first to use the new services, a statement says (in English) published Tuesday by Shopify.





Although showing extraordinary growth for two years, TikTok, a subsidiary of the Chinese group ByteDance, was slow to monetize its content, before accelerating in advertising last year and then going online. But the Chinese social network is not the first to use this system: Instagram and Snapchat already offer this feature.