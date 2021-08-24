the very remarkable debut of Mike Maignan

What follows after this advertisement

On May 26, AC Milan sporting director Paolo Maldini finally formalized the announced departure of Gianluigi Donnarumma, free of any contract on June 30, 2021. The next day, the Rossoneri announced the replacement of the future Italian European champion. by Frenchman Mike Maignan. Trained at Paris Saint-Germain and just crowned the title of champion of France with Lille, the 26-year-old porter landed in Lombardy to live his first experience abroad. And not just anywhere.

In Milan, Maignan arrives at a world-famous club where he is eagerly awaited. In addition to the succession of Donnarumma to manage, the international tricolor (1 selection) must also justify the 15 M € disbursed by the Rossoneri. Suffice to say that the player was under pressure yesterday for the first Serie A match of the season against Sampdoria. Pressure that the French drank without batting an eyelid.





In the pages of Corriere dello Sport, Maignan received a 7 (out of 10), the second best score of the match. Congratulated for reassuring his defense and his decisive interventions against Manolo Gabbiadini. For its part, the Gazzetta dello Sport writing : “Gigio (Donnarumma) isn’t here anymore?” Maignan takes care of it: Milan has one more field player ». A title referring to the involvement of the French on the only goal of the game scored by his Milan partners.

Censored by Pioli

“In recent hours, the Rossoneri supporters were still concentrating on Donnarumma, put on the bench with PSG and the object of sarcasm from the Milanista people. From this evening (yesterday), they will now be able to pay attention to the new holder, because Mike Maignan was one of the great protagonists of the victory ”, adds everyday life to pink paper. Flattering. And what about the tribute paid by his trainer, Stefano Pioli.

“A lot of opponents make a mark on the man, you have to read the spaces to hurt them. Now we are lucky, Mike has a very strong and precise kicking game. If the opponents want to come into our half of the field then we can use this solution, we have strong attackers and we can hurt them a lot. He must be good at reading situations. Today (Monday), he made some wonderful choices, he’s a very helpful, curious, determined boy, I’m happy with his way of working and his ability to make decisions ”. For a debut, Mike Maignan could not have asked for better.