The Voice All Stars: The launch date finally revealed!

It’s a birthday that is likely to make a lot of noise! For the first time worldwide, TF1 is offering an All Stars season of The Voice at the start of the school year, on the occasion of ten years of musical tele-hook. And mark your calendars since the launch date has just been announced! It is next Saturday September 11 that former candidates will try their luck again in exceptional blind auditions.

Indeed, for this very special edition, the production of The Voice appealed to no less than fifty ex-candidates who have marked the history of the program so that they try to make the coaches turn around once again. But beware, this time, they will not be four to judge from their red armchairs but five, namely Jenifer, Zazie, Mika, Florent Pagny and Patrick Fiori.





Each of these historic coaches will have to build a team of six Talents. Once selected, the candidates will be sent directly to the Cross Battles, an event set up during the previous season won by Marghe. The goal: a coach will choose a Talent to attack another team. The other coach will respond to this attack by choosing one of his Talents. The two Talents will then sing a song in turn and it is the audience who will decide the winner of each Cross Battle and send them directly to the semi-finals live. Thus, nothing is gained for the coaches who can at any time find themselves without any Talent. Once again, the public will decide the big winner in the live final.

To better prepare their Talents, the coaches will be able to help themselves to former equally cult candidates as co-coaches. Mika will be accompanied by Kendji Girac, Patrick Fiori from Camille Lellouche, Jenifer d’Amir, Zazie de Maelle and Florent Pagny de Slimane.