Their father shot, children take the wheel to ask for help

Staggering composure. After seeing their father being shot dead in front of their eyes in a car on the freeway, two young children got behind the wheel in Houston, Texas on Friday night to secure the vehicle and then seek help.

While driving his Toyota, the 29-year-old driver was shot a little before 11 p.m. local time, CNN reports. His two sons, aged 8 and 6, saw their father collapse in his seat. They later explained to the police that they believed the car had hit a stone.

They didn’t panic and took control of the automobile. They got off the freeway and drove about a mile to the parking lot of a shopping center, where they pulled over and sought help.

Neither suspect nor motive

They found a woman leaving a restaurant, who contacted emergency services. Arrived at the scene, the police could only note the death of the driver, killed by a bullet in the head. Her two children are, miraculously, safe and sound.





An investigation has been opened. So far, no suspect has been identified, nor any motive established for this murder. “We don’t know if it was targeting or road rage,” a Houston police spokesperson told CNN. The mayor of the Texas city, Sylvester Turner, announced on Twitter Sunday a reward of 10,000 dollars (8,500 euros) for anyone who provided information to get their hands on the shooter.