Thierry Ardisson forced to work at 72: “I didn’t make a fortune …”

Thierry Ardisson has not said his last word. Next January, it will be expected on France Télévisions with its brand new program called The Hotel du Temps. The concept is new since the host will meet with missing personalities. Something that has been made possible by technology called “Face Retriever”. Thierry Ardisson has already recorded a first number with Jean Gabin, described as “bluffing” according to The Parisian and intends to continue with Dalida and Coluche. “This is the concept I’m most proud of“, congratulates the husband of Audrey Crespo-Mara to our colleagues.





This big comeback on our antennas comes a little more than two years after his ousting with a crash from Canal + – ily presented since 2006 his cult show Hello Terrans!, renamed in 2018 The Terrans of Saturday with its variation of Sunday. The case had even continued until justice since Thierry Ardisson had requested 6.8 million euros in compensation for abusive and brutal breach of contract. The Paris Commercial Court had finally granted him only 800,000 euros. “This is not enough, given the damage, still today deplores Thierry Ardisson who appealed. They fired me in two days. Whereas I was the one sent when there were lunches with the advertisers. Not Leymergie, nor Hanouna. If I win, I rent the Parc des Princes!“

While waiting to win the jackpot, Thierry Ardisson still has to take the path of the TV sets at 72 years old. A pleasure as much as a necessity for the man in black. “After thirty-five years on TV, II have enough to live on when things go badly. But I have to keep working. I did not make a fortune“, he assured. However, he has no regrets:”I would have been richer if I had sold my box to Endemol, like Fogiel or Karl Zéro. I have always privileged my freedom.“