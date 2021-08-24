Thierry Ardisson shoots wildly… but admires Pascal Praud!

At 72 years old, Thierry Ardisson has lost none of his outspokenness and his biting repartee and inevitably, this makes some victims among the most famous faces of the PAF, that he shoots all the way!
Attention, Ardisson is back! It has been almost two years since the famous host no longer has a regular program on television, since his dismissal from the Canal + group and therefore the end of Hello Terrans! (Saturday earthlings and Sunday earthlings). At 72, Thierry Ardisson has not yet retired, and is in preparation for a new program for France 3 entitled The Hotel du Temps in which he will interview missing personalities. A project that took a long time to see the light of day, but whose first issue on Jean Gabin was shot last spring and which should be broadcast from next January. An expectation due to the fact that “it’s a creation, not a korean format, like Mask Singer “, explains the Man in Black, with his inimitable outspokenness, in the columns of the Parisian from this Tuesday, August 24.
Thierry Ardisson tackles with all his power
This sets the tone for the interview, in which Thierry Ardisson tackles the most famous faces of the PAF without restraint. Each question being a pretext to knock someone out, first blow for a famous singer, when asked if he misses the TV: “I don’t miss going to La Plaine Saint-Denis to interview Matt Pokora. From the antenna, I ate it. I have shown my face enough“, he launches. Small settling of accounts with his former colleagues at C8 and the Canal group as well, from which he obtained 800,000 euros for abusive and brutal breach of contract, against the 6.8 million requested. He reacts to ‘first on the judicial point: “The court recognized that I had indeed been fired. But I appealed: 800,000 euros is not enough, given the damage. They fired me in two days“. And take the opportunity to add:”While it was me that we sent when there were lunches with the advertisers. Not [William] Leymergie, nor [Cyril] Hanouna“! Same story when he talks about the fact that he doesn’t have”made a fortune. I would have been richer if I had sold my box to Endemol, like [Marc-Olivier] Fogiel Where Karl Zero. I have always privileged my freedom“, he remarks.
Pascal Praud finds favor in the eyes of Thierry Ardisson
Even his friend Laurent Ruquier is not spared ! If he specifies that he “adores Laurent”, questioned about the legal quarrel between the host of France 2 and his former producer Catherine Barma, Thierry Ardisson analyzes: “Laurent suddenly broke ten years of economic dependence by separating from Catherine. It wasn’t very elegant of her.“We remember, however, his long conflict with the producer at the end of Everybody talks about it. A history visibly settled since: “Me, I have not forgotten that this good woman was at the service of my programs. It was she who was going to convince guests who had a one in two chance of getting knocked out. We got angry, then reconciled“, assures the husband of Audrey Crespo-Mara. The only media figure has finally found favor in his eyes: the presenter of Time for the pros on CNews. “Pascal Praud, even if we don’t always agree ideologically. We can criticize, but we discovered a TV beast. At 56, the guy revealed himself. It’s the only one“, finally concedes Thierry Ardisson!