This fire risk recall campaign will cost LG dearly

Still in turmoil, the Chevrolet Bolt no longer leaves the choice to the manufacturer: all models produced are recalled. The operation could be costly for LG, the battery supplier.

Reserved for the North American market, the Chevrolet Bolt has been experiencing a large recall campaign for several months now due to a risk of fire in its battery. But while the first copies were targeted by the mark, it is ultimately all the copies produced that will have to go through the workshop.

This was indicated by the General Motors group, which decided to recall all the first generation Chevrolet Bolts, but also the new Bolt EV and EUV. In a recent release, the brand says the batteries supplied have two manufacturing flaws (a torn anode tab and a bent separator), which increase the risk of fire to the electrical unit.





A billion dollar recall campaign

But now, General Motors directly accuses the battery supplier LG. This is what the press release released last week indicates: “After a thorough investigation into the manufacturing processes at LG and the disassembly of the battery packs, GM discovered manufacturing defects in some battery cells produced at LG’s manufacturing facilities.”.

General Motors would like to reassure the more than 73,000 customers concerned, who will benefit from new batteries with a new 8-year or 160,000 km guarantee. On the other hand, this large replacement operation could take time, but the American group affirms that it is closely pursuing LG’s commitments and is pushing the supplier to increase its production rates.

GM to specify that this recall operation would cost a billion dollars, and that it would ensure the reimbursement of this sum by LG, at the origin of the problem. Another blow for the Korean supplier, implicated in the battery fires on the Hyundai Kona Electric.