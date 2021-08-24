This Ikea backpack has gone viral on TikTok and we can see why

Can be carried in the hand, on the shoulder or on the back, unisex, waterproof, spacious, with space to carry your computer in a well protected way… this Ikea bag at only € 19.99 scores too many good points. And TikTok gives it back!

It has a name that is difficult to pronounce when you are not bilingual in Swedish, but an irresistibly practical design. On TikTok, videos are increasing at the moment to praise its merits, I named: the Drömsäck Tote Bag, from Ikea!

Viral on TikTok, this modular Ikea backpack scores a lot of points

It is less well known, but the Swedish furniture giant also uses its design and textile know-how to create everyday accessories.

Unisex, modular to be worn as well on the shoulder as a tote bag, in the hand, or as a backpack, and in recycled and waterproof material, Drömsäck scores a lot of points!

It has a padded space to carry a laptop well protected, and cord where you can hang your keys so you can use them without losing them, or even having to dig deep into a pocket that is too large.





But also of a card compartment pPerfect for a transport or business pass that you need to access quickly and often, as well as a special space small headphone box such as AirPods!

As back to school approaches, the bag is becoming ultra popular on TikTok. The hashtag #dromsack already registers more than 1.5 million hits on the video social network. Something to make any great designer it-bag jealous.

Especially since it does not owe its popularity to marketing campaigns to flush out influencers, but toa general and authentic plebiscite for its truly practical design with minimalism that goes with everything.

The ultra democratic price of 19.99 € of the Drömsäck sold on the Ikea site also ensures its success. In short, it has everything you need to make you want to be taken with your hand in the bag!



